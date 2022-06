A team of School of Architecture students led by Julia Czerniak, associate dean and professor, and Professor Ted Brown, have spent the last five months immersing themselves in the culture, values, history and peoples of two towns on the banks of Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island, as part of the Envision Resilience Narragansett Bay Challenge, which called on university students around the country to develop adaptive and creative solutions to sea level rise.

