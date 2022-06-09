ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colby Covington wants to fight the big WWE star!

By SEAD DEDOVIC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A great UFC star, Colby Covington is known for his statements and he often calls out many fighters. Covington gave an interesting statement in an interview and revealed that he was impressed by Drew McIntyre, a famous WWE fighter and that he wanted to fight him. How realistic is...

stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk full fight video

The Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk full fight video showcases one of the great fights in UFC history. At UFC 248 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili put her title on the line against former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event. Weili...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Valentina Shevchenko surviving scare from Taila Santos to defend gold at UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko’s reign over the women’s flyweight division continued on Saturday with her latest title defense against Taila Santos at UFC 275. Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) registered her seventh consecutive title defense at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, earning a split decision victory over Santos (19-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in the co-main event matchup.
UFC
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
TMZ.com

Blac Chyna Goes Down Hard But Fights to Draw in Celebrity Boxing Match

Blac Chyna says she got screwed again -- this time by the judges in her Celebrity Boxing Match -- which ended in a draw, despite the fact she got put on her ass. Chyna's ring showdown with fitness model Alysia Magen wasn't the greatest display of the sweet science -- but both women threw lots of punches -- and while BC might argue this, Alysia got in the best single shot.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
Wrestling World

Booker T on a WWE wrestler: I did not like her in her day, no one did

After Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Championship, many consider it not a good WWE decision, and one of them is Booker T, who gave his opinion in an interview with the Hall of Fame. “I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows,” Booker said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.
WWE
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier. A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.
WWE
MiddleEasy

Chuck Liddell Wants Bail For Cain Velasquez: “They’re Letting All These Crazy People Out”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wrestling World

New details on Stephanie McMahon's status

In the last month, we have reported how Stephanie McMahon, vice president of WWE, a family company for three generations now, wanted to temporarily abandon her role in the management to take a break, to be able to spend time with the family, to fix some problems at the moment not yet well defined nor declared in a personal way.
WWE
MMA Fighting

UFC 275 live blog: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

This is the UFC 275 live blog for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos, the flyweight title fight on Saturday in Singapore. Shevchenko is currently the top-ranked pound-for-pound female fighter in the world and arguably the best fighter in the world, period. The flyweight champion has had a stranglehold on the 125-pound division for four years, defending her title six times. A win tonight will give Shevchenko the record for most title defenses by a female UFC champion in a single division and move her into a tie for fifth all-time for title defenses, behind only the likes of Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre.
UFC
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Riddle's future

One of the most victorious tag teams of recent months in WWE is undoubtedly the one formed by Randy Orton and Matt Riddle called RK-Bro, former couple champions of Monday Night Raw, who in a short time sold their belts to the one formed instead by Chad Gable and Otis, the Alpha Academy, in the last few months and finally definitively to The Usos, the last time.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reacts To Riddle Earning Title Match

Roman Reigns reacted to Riddle’s future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns tweeted, “Now I have to leave the private island …jump on the private yacht ….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown Tribal Chief problems.”. Riddle defeated...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”
WWE
