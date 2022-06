Mount Pleasant, SC – Belle Hall is excited to welcome The Joint Chiropractic as the shopping center’s newest tenant. As the leader in delivering chiropractic care, The Joint makes quality healthcare affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With Membership plans and packages, they eliminate the need for insurance. Performing more than four million spinal adjustments a year, The Joint reinvents chiropractic care.

