ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Resort Planners To Consider Parking Code Amendment

By Shawn Soper
The Dispatch
 4 days ago

OCEAN CITY – A potential code amendment that would address on-site parking for new multi-family and townhome development projects was the subject of much debate this week, but resort planners need more answers and potential solutions before advancing it. The Ocean City Planning Commission on Tuesday debated a...

mdcoastdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

Water improvements coming to Selbyville

Water improvements are coming to one Sussex County town. Last month, Selbyville residents overwhelmingly approved a referendum authorizing the town to issue up to $6 million in bonds for water treatment facility upgrades. The 140-12 vote also approved helping to pay for a new water storage tank. Selbyville councilman Richard...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Ocean City Today

Maryland investing in 'Reach the Beach' highway campaign

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

Election 2022: Dorchester County Council District 3 and 4 Community Forum

The Spy has teamed up with the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, WHCP Community Radio, and the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors to host several candidate forums in advance of the July 19, 2022 primary election. The goal is to get the forums complete well ahead of the July 19th primary to provide County residents time to learn more about each candidate.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Ocean City, MD
Ocean City, MD
Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Ocean City, MD
Government
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Demolition Begins as Cambridge Harbor Development Gets Underway

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan was behind the wheel of an excavator as Governor's Hall at Sailwinds Park came down. The Harbor's Director Matt Leonard says it will feature a port, walkways, housing and a business district. "This is probably the most obvious and evident space that people see...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regan Smith
Cape Gazette

Well-maintained home on private lot

Well maintained, Schell built ranch home, on private lot backing to trees and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Enjoy the serene view of the community pond from the large screened porch, which is where you are sure to live all summer long. This ranch home offers the ease of day to day one floor living but with the flexibility of additional space in the fully finished basement when you have guests. Ideal home for entertaining. The main floor offers a formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and breakfast bar, oversized and private primary bedroom and a guest bedroom and bath on the opposite side of the home. The main attraction of this home is the fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath, wet bar and 'kitchenette' and exterior walk-up access to the backyard! The community offers a large pool, club house, fitness room, and tennis courts! Less than 10 miles to both Lewes Beach and Rehoboth Beach.
LEWES, DE
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Executive Republican Debate

The Republican State Central Committee of Anne Arundel County will be hosting a debate for Republican candidates for County Executive on June 20th at the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company. The program will begin at 5:00 pm with a meet-and-greet with Republican candidates for local, state, and federal offices. The...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Parking Spaces
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Claims ‘Battle of the Crab Cakes’ Prize from Governor Carney, Visits Ocean City Boardwalk for 2022 OC Air Show

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today (Sunday) joined Delaware Governor John Carney for a celebratory crab cake lunch before continuing his six-day tour of the Eastern Shore with stops at the Ocean City Boardwalk and the 2022 OC Air Show. Battle of the Crab Cakes. Governor Hogan crossed the border...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

OC Body-Worn Camera Program In Effect

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City’s police chief says a new body-worn camera program is now in place. In an Ocean City Police Commission meeting Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro presented an update on the resort’s new body-worn camera program. “Everyone in the field,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Wicomico Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

PITTSVILLE – The entire Lower Shore community on Monday is mourning the loss of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty on Sunday evening in Pittsville by a known armed and dangerous suspect wanted in several jurisdictions around the state. Shortly before 8:30 p.m....
PITTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Government Announces Juneteenth Holiday Schedule

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. In addition:. -The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Cape Gazette

Rieley seeks re-election to Sussex council

Sussex County Councilman John Rieley is getting his campaign for the District 5 seat into full gear. He will face Keller Hopkins, a member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, in the Sept. 13 Republican primary. Because of redistricting, District 5 boundaries are essentially new. The old District...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Dewey Beach DE

- If you are looking for the best seafood in Dewey Beach, look no further. Woody's Dewey Beach is a local favorite, and you can try the world's best crab cake. You can also try craft beer at Dewey Beer Co. or visit Nalu Surf Bar and Grill for a tropical delight. The best seafood in Dewey Beach is served all day and night at these local establishments.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Times Gazette

A sucker for a good boardwalk

This past April, Lady Jane and I figured there really was no age limit on those who wish to participate in spring break, so off we went, bound for Ocean City, Maryland and the surrounding areas. As I made the 640-mile drive with my trusty navigator assuming her customary passenger seat with her nose buried in the atlas she loves more than any cartographer ever could, a familiar song from my past kept playing on a loop in my head, the Drifters’ 1969 hit “Under the Boardwalk.”
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy