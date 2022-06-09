ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids police officer being charged in Lyoya shooting death

By Ken Delaney
whtc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Christopher Schurr has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Hurt in Crash North of Allegan

MONTEREY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 13, 2022) – One man was killed and a woman seriously injured following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash north of Allegan on Sunday evening. According to County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kyle Baker, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 130th Avenue near 24th Street just...
ALLEGAN, MI
whtc.com

Harvey Junior Hop

Harvey Junior Hop, 95, of Paw Paw, formerly of Holland, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living in Grand Haven. He was born March 14, 1927, in Holland, Michigan, the son of James Hop and Laura (Mannes) Hop. Harvey spent his childhood days in Holland where...
PAW PAW, MI
whtc.com

Heat Advisory has Health & Safety Officials Concerned

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jun. 14, 2022) – With a heat advisory in effect from 12 Noon today to 10 PM tomorrow evening, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt announced three separate cooling centers along the Lakeshore. From 8 AM to 9 PM today and tomorrow, the Gateway Mission men’s facility off of River Avenue in Holland and the Grand Haven Community Center on Columbus Avenue will be open, while the Herrick District Library’s main branch on River Avenue will be open from 9 AM to 9 PM both days.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
whtc.com

Adrian Geurink

Adrian Geurink, age 92, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Adrian was born November 23, 1929, on the family farm in Borculo, to Henry and Hattie (Blauwkamp) Geurink. He attended school in Borculo, started working, and later married Marie Agnes Potgeter. They raised their family in Borculo and were members of Borculo Christian Reformed Church. Adrian worked at Keeler Brass for fifty years before retiring.
ZEELAND, MI
whtc.com

Jimmie Lee Wheeler

Jimmie Lee Wheeler, age 82, of Fennville, passed away on Monday, June 6th, 2022. Jimmie was born August 16th, 1939 in Arkansas, to Jim and Mary Lou Wheeler. They later relocated to Holland, MI for work. Jimmie was a dedicated hard-working husband and father, who became an expert truck driver, working in the cement industry for Kalkman Redi-mix. Jimmie had many hobbies which included, restoring classic cars, and horses, volunteering in the Mounted Division of the Sheriff Department, owning a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, and tracking across the country. In later years he operated a rescue for abused dogs.
FENNVILLE, MI
whtc.com

Noe Galvan

Noe Galvan, 68, of Holland Michigan went to meet his Lord on June 9th, 2022. Noe was preceded in death by his parents, Gilberto Galvan and Rebecca Santos Galvan. Noe is survived by his wife, Andrea, of almost 43 years and his son Adam Galvan and his wife Lili, and grandsons, Cameron and Julian Galvan. Also by his siblings, Eli Tito Galvan, Ida, and Richard Davis, Roy and Ana Galvan, and Gilbert Galvan. Noe is also survived by his family-in-law, who has been a big part of his life. Noe is survived by his mother-in-law, Ramona Montez, brothers-in-law Leandro (Ray) and Elida Montez, Alberto and Ida Montez, Juan and Jan Montez, Arnaldo and Emma Montez, Armando and Yolanda Montez, Aracelia and Enrique Aleman, and Anna Montez Zuniga. He is also survived by his many nephews and nieces and dear family friends and our fur baby Odin, who will all miss him dearly.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy