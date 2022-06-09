Woman charged in connection to Nicholas Co. shootout that killed sheriff’s deputy

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after chasing his father and grandmother with a sickle and machete, threatening to kill them both. According to detectives, on June 7, 2022, authorities responded to Widen Dille Road in Birch River of Nicholas County. When detectives spoke to the victims, they said Douglas Mark Cook appeared to be under the influence and was pushing and chasing them with a sickle, a short-handled farming tool with a semicircular blade used for cutting grain, lopping, or trimming. He was also swinging a machete at both of them, threatening to kill them inside the home.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO