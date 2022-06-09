ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Woman charged in connection to Nicholas Co. shootout that killed sheriff’s deputy

By Bailey Brautigan
WVNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman has been charged in connection to a deadly shootout in Nicholas County on Friday, June 3. According to a criminal complaint, Melanie Clodfelter is charged with providing a firearm to a felon after admitting to buying a gun for Richie Holcomb. Holcomb’s criminal...

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Crime & Safety
Lootpress

West Virginia jury convicts man in officer’s fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A man was found guilty Monday in the fatal shooting of a West Virginia police officer who had responded to a parking complaint. A Kanawha County jury announced the verdict on a second–degree murder charge following three days of deliberations in the trial of Joshua Phillips. He originally was charged with first–degree murder. The jury also found Phillips guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance, news outlets reported.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Fairmont woman charged after child in her care shows up at neighbor’s door

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after officers said a child in her care crossed a busy road and showed up to a neighbor’s door unsupervised. Officers responded to a call Saturday evening that said a 5-year-old child showed up to a person’s door in their underwear, according to a criminal complaint.
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Crimes

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 10, 2021, law enforcement officers observed multiple suspected hand-to-hand drug transactions at a Fifth Avenue residence in Huntington involving an individual later identified as Curtis Leroy Hayes, Jr., 47. When Hayes left the residence in a vehicle, officers initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. Hayes was arrested, and officers found approximately 6.4 grams of suspected heroin on his person. Hayes admitted to officers that he had been selling heroin for several months. Officers executed a search warrant at Hayes’ residence, where they recovered a loaded Bryco Arms, Jennings Model Nine 9mm pistol in his bedroom.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Preston County woman sentenced for wire fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman was sentenced Monday for wire fraud. Cynthia Miller, 36, of Newburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to five years of probation with the first four months on home detention for wire fraud, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Miller pleaded guilty in January...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
