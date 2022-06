On May 31, my wife Barbara and I launched my 16-foot tin boat at the Lewes Boat Ramp around 8:30 a.m. to catch the last of the incoming and the first of the outgoing tide in the Delaware Bay. The weather forecast called for east winds at 10 knots and sunny skies. They lied. They did get the east wind correct, but it was a good 15 knots with gusts to 20 and a thick fog rolling in from the bay.

