Creed Humphrey details what he wants to improve on in Year 2

After his rookie season, Creed Humphrey may already be considered one of the best centers in the NFL. Humphrey, who garnered a few Rookie of The Year votes – along with plenty of praise from analytic-based sites like Pro Football Focus – had a stellar first season in 2021, and looks like one the foundational building blocks for a young Chiefs' offensive line. Speaking in-studio with 610's Cody and Gold on Thursday, Humphrey went into detail on a bunch of topics, including how he plans to improve heading into his sophomore campaign.

"I feel like communication is something that I could have improved upon last year," he said. "Hand placement, things like that. Making sure I'm staying on the right angles on my blocks. Things like that, and finishing. You know, those are probably the things that I've really noticed this year."

You can listen to the entire interview in the embedded player below: