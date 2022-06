ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville announced the second phase of its Neighborhood Matching Grants will open for applications beginning June 20. These grants have three main goals: to build neighborhood capacity and increase civic participation; to empower neighborhoods to self-determine improvement projects; and to create and strengthen partnerships between the city and community groups. NMG program helps Asheville’s neighborhood-based organizations fund various improvement projects by providing a dollar-for-dollar matching grant of up to $5,000.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO