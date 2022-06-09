ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Sempolinski Running as GOP and Conservative Candidate in 23rd District Special Election

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Republican from Steuben County has been chosen as the party's nominee for the August 23rd special election for New York's 23rd Congressional District. Joe Sempolinski, who made the announcement Wednesday...

chautauquatoday.com

chautauquatoday.com

Rosas Supports New York State's Enhanced Gun Laws

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas backs New York State's enhanced gun legislation that Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week in the wake of recent mass shootings nationwide. The new legislation included changes regarding the purchase of AR-15 rifles, as well as strengthening the state's Red Flag Law. In a recent interview with WDOE News, Rosas said that while he doesn't agree with some of the changes made, he feels that "tweaking" the gun laws is a good thing overall...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul: New York State Is Prepared to Handle Pressure of Inflation

Despite inflation hitting its highest rate nationwide in over 40 years, Governor Kathy Hochul and her administration have indicated that New York State can handle that kind of economic pressure for this fiscal year. Hochul held a meeting with members of her cabinet on Friday and discussed a number of issues, including inflation. At a news conference in Albany, Hochul told reporters that the state is able to fully fund everything targeted in its record $221 billion budget. She said the spending plan was created in anticipation for a drop in funds next year...
ALBANY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

DiNapoli: New York Owes $8.1 Billion to Federal Unemployment Trust Fund

A new analysis by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli finds that the state owes $8.1 billion to the federal Unemployment Trust Fund, despite recent significant payments. DiNapoli says New York is one of only seven states or territories in the United States with unemployment insurance funds that are in debt to the federal government, with a record number of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating continued borrowing from the federal government, beginning in May 2020. DiNapoli says if the state's outstanding balance is not fully repaid by November 10th, interest costs will mount, as will the federal portion of employers' 2022 tax bills.
BUSINESS
chautauquatoday.com

Black Bass Season in New York State Begins June 15th

The New York State DEC has announced that the open harvest season for largemouth and smallmouth bass, collectively known as black bass, begins Wednesday, June 15th and runs through November 30th. The June 15th opener is now the standard opening date for these species, replacing the third Saturday in June. For most of the state, a catch-and-release season exists from December 1st through June 14th. Special fishing regulations exist for some waters as outlined in the state's current fishing regulations guide and should be closely reviewed before heading out to fish.
HOBBIES
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Firefighters Respond to House Fire on Winsor Street

Firefighters in Jamestown were called out to a house fire early Sunday morning on the city's south side. County dispatchers say crews responded to the blaze at 15 Winsor Street at about 5:45 AM. No further information is available at this time. Photos by the 716 Network.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

JHS Battle of the Classes Raises Over $8,500 for UCAN Shelter

An annual Jamestown High School tradition resulted in $8,524.22 raised for a local shelter. The 42nd edition of the JHS Battle of the Classes was recently held at Strider Field, raising the funds that will go towards renovating the UCAN Women and Chlidren's Shelter. The annual Battle of the Classes is a competition between the four JHS classes to see who can raise the most money for the designated charity over a two-week time. The battle includes fun games, sporting competitions, and a dance-off to celebrate. The winner of this year's Battle of the Classes was the sophomore class.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gas prices continue to rise as demand increases

Gas prices continue to rise as demand increases. That's the word from AAA. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $5.01, up 14 cents from a week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.08. The New York State average is $5.04, up 13 cents per gallon since last Monday. A year ago, the statewide average was $3.11. AAA says the Energy Information Administration reports that total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand increased as drivers continue to fuel up for the summer driving season, typically a time when gas demand increases.
TRAFFIC
chautauquatoday.com

Rollover crash under investigation in Pomfret

A portion of Route 20 in the town of Pomfret is closed after a rollover crash occurred around 12 pm. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene near Harmon Hill Road, according to the County Emergency Dispatch. A STAT MedEvac helicopter has transported a victim from the crash to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa. for treatment. National Grid was also called to the scene to deal with downed power lines caused by the crash. Route 20 is closed in both directions from Walden Road to Harmon Hill Road.
POMFRET, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg Man Charged in Domestic Dispute

State Police charged a Frewsburg man with 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment after responding to a report of a domestic dispute on Saturday. Troopers were called to a residence in the Town of Carroll at about 3:00 AM and found that 37-year-old Brian Jones had allegedly physically pushed the victim throughout the residence. They add that the victim was a protected party in an order of protection against Jones. He was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
FREWSBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Angola man cited after head-on crash on Route 60 in the town of Charlotte

An Angola man who allegedly attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone is facing several charges after a head-on collision on Route 60 in the Town of Charlotte Monday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred shortly after 7 am, when 49-year-old John Lemke was driving a pickup truck that struck a construction vehicle that was pulling a trailer. Four occupants of the construction vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken to Brooks Memorial for evaluation, while the other occupants refused treatment. Lemke was also injured and transported to the Dunkirk based hospital. The Sheriff's Office says Lemke's license was found to have ten New York State suspensions and revocations. He's been cited for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree alcohol related, switched plates, unsafe passing, failure to keep right and other traffic violations. Lemke will appear in Charlotte Town Court at a later date.
ANGOLA, NY

