Bears HC Matt Eberflus had high praise of RB David Montgomery and thinks he’ll fit in well to their system. “Talk about motor and mean, yeah, he is that guy,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Serious, a pro, worker — he’s going to be exciting to work with, and he’s going to fit right in. He’s the kind of guy who just says, ‘Hey, watch me go. I’m not going to say a whole bunch of things, but just watch me do my job.’”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO