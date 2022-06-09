ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spacious Crown Heights Duplex With Outdoor Space, Pier Mirror, Stained Glass Asks $7,500

By Cate Corcoran
brownstoner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis very pleasant duplex for rent in a Crown Heights brownstone may well exemplify the recent astonishing run-up in rents we have been hearing so much about lately — nationally as well as in Brooklyn. Regardless of the ticket, though, there’s no denying it’s a beauty with plenty of space and...

www.brownstoner.com

brownstoner.com

Hidden in Plain Sight: How Pan-African Group The East Shaped Brooklyn

When the filmmakers Cynthia Gordy Giwa and Tayo Giwa first learned about The East, a former community organization once housed at 10 Claver Place in Bed Stuy that left a long if under-acknowledged influence on the neighborhood and its residents, they found the story hard to shake. “Particularly the fact...
BROOKLYN, NY
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Lobster Fest NYC With Fabulous Performing Live

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Savor the fruits of the sea at the Lobster Fest NYC with a live performance by Fabulous. The Fest is coming to Greenwood Beach at Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn.
New York YIMBY

The Willoughby Celebrates Grand Opening at 196 Willoughby Street in Downtown Brooklyn

YIMBY attended the ribbon cutting ceremony marking the grand opening of The Willoughby, a 34-story mixed-use tower at 196 Willoughby Street on Long Island University‘s Downtown Brooklyn campus. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by RXR Realty, the 445-foot-tall structure yields 476 residential units ranging from studios to two-bedrooms, as well as new academic and office spaces, an adjacent athletic field to the east, and parking for 564 vehicles directly below. Hunter Roberts Construction Group served as the general contractor for the Brooklyn project, which is bound by Willoughby Street to the north, Ashland Place to the east, DeKalb Avenue to the south, and Flatbush Avenue Extension to the west. The building dedicates 30 percent of units as rent stabilized apartments for middle-income households.
BROOKLYN, NY
jioforme.com

Everything you need to know about Brownstone House

American popular culture has made the already iconic brownstone homes even more famous.You can find these beautiful houses and their typical leaning on all of the TV Sesame street When Sex and the City In a movie like Moonstruck, Breakfast at Tiffanymore. Brownstone is common, New York City Many autonomous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Native’s New Restaurant Pays Homage To ‘Flavor Of Community’

“I always knew I would come back and do something in the community,” Lamell Amour said of his new Malcolm X Boulevard eatery. A new restaurant is open on Malcolm X Boulevard. (Brooklyn Community Board 3 Presentation. ) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — Lamell Amour knew the minute he found an […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Architectural Digest

Hugh Jackman Lists Modern NYC Triplex for $38.9 Million

Two-time Tony Award-winning actor Hugh Jackman is currently starring alongside Sutton Foster in a Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” and is making moves off-broadway as well. He has listed his longtime West Village condo for $38.9 million. The X-Men and Les Miserables actor and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have raised their two children in this NYC dwelling and purchased the five-bedroom triplex for $21 million in 2008.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Video of brazen subway surfers in Brooklyn captured by stunned New Yorkers with camera phones

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Several individuals “surfing” subway cars in Brooklyn on Friday were captured on video by at least two stunned New Yorkers with camera phones. “Yo WTF!? These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train,” wrote one Twitter user, who posted a video that as of Sunday morning had reached nearly 20,000 retweets and 115,000 likes.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

‘We Need to Stop This!’ New Cease and Desist Measure Aims to Protect Brooklyn Homeowners From Harassing Prospectors

Thousands of Brooklyn homeowners annually have face repeated—often predatory—solicitation from real estate sellers looking to purchase their homes for cheap and on the fly. To combat the intense inquiries and fraudulent claims these homeowners continue to face, the Department of State has created “cease and desist zones”—areas protected...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist.com

Brooklyn Pride returns to Park Slope after a two-year hiatus

Lynn Rivera lives just a block away from the site of Brooklyn Pride Festival in Park Slope, held on 5th Avenue between Union and 9th Street. But this was the first year the 19-year-old she felt like she could come. “I’ve never been to a Pride event before," Rivera told...
BROOKLYN, NY
internewscast.com

Brooklyn subway surfers’ stunt caught on camera

A group of cocky subway surfers were filmed running on top of the cars of the Brooklyn-bound J-train on the Williamsburg Bridge. At least eight people pulled the perilous exploit Friday as the train entered into Williamsburg from Manhattan’s Lower East Side and approached the Marcy Avenue station, footage posted online showed.
BROOKLYN, NY

