Baton Rouge, LA

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD asking for help in unsolved murder of Percy Wilson

By WAFB Staff
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a 38-year-old...

brproud.com

Victim in Avenue L shooting in stable condition, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Baton Rouge Police Department says the victim in Monday’s Avenue L shooting is in stable condition. Officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Avenue L after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. No additional details of the shooting were released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Person shot and injured on Avenue L, Baton Rouge Police say

A person was shot and injured on Avenue L on Monday afternoon, Baton Rouge Police said. The shooting happened at about 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of the avenue, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson said. The victim was transported to the hospital. No further details were immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fundraiser helps 2 injured Baton Rouge police officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Council members organized a fundraiser for two injured Baton Rouge Police officers. The event took place Sunday, June 12, at the Red Stick Social. Back in August of last year, Baton Rouge police Sgt. Jason Martin and Officer Carboni suffered life-threatening injuries while working...
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Orleans police are investigating after two are injured in Gentilly shooting

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Mendez Street around 8:40 p.m. Police say two people were shot in this incident. A female victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital for treatment and a graze wound victim refused EMS at the scene. No further information has been released at this time. Stay with WDSU as this story develops.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four men were wounded in a hail of gunfire early Sunday (June 12) outside a Tulane Avenue nightclub, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred outside Club Pressure, a nightclub in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue. Police said the shooting was reported at 3:53 a.m., three minutes after a stunning, 17-second fusillade of gunfire was captured on surveillance video from a homeowner who lives more than two blocks away.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Another inmate dies in Orleans Parish jail, second in three days

NEW ORLEANS — For the second time in three days, an inmate in New Orleans, being held on charges, has died. 'Today, a resident of the Orleans Justice Center was taken to University Medical Center after, what investigators believe was, an attempted suicide. The resident, a 46 year old white male, was pronounced dead at 1:17 p.m. by physicians at UMC. The cause of death was a traumatic brain injury and a cervical spinal fracture.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Police investigate Friday night fatal shooting of 37-year-old Lafayette woman

Lafayette Police responded overnight Friday to a report of a woman found deceased in the 100 block of E. Gilman Street. When officers arrived they found the victim, 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Faulk, of Lafayette, who died from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are actively working...
LAFAYETTE, LA
1 killed, 1 hurt in deadly shooting on Gus Young Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting on Gus Young Avenue Saturday, June 11. A spokesman with BRPD says the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue, not far from N. Foster Drive. One person was shot and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD investigating shooting on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Highland Road near East Buchanan Street, according to officials. Police say a male victim was shot, but they have no update on his condition at this time. The investigation is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man arrested after robbing Ambassador Caffery convenience store at gunpoint: Lafayette Police

A Lafayette man was arrested after robbing an Ambassador Caffery convenience store at gunpoint, police say. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway at 3:26 a.m. Saturday. Investigators learned a suspect dressed in a blue mechanic’s suit robbed the business at gunpoint, taking cash and items from the store, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

