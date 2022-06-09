ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Officers Respond to ‘Boat Rage’ Incident on Toad Lake

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOAD LAKE (KDLM) – Officers were called to Toad Lake on Tuesday for a ‘boat rage’ incident. Just before...

lakesarearadio.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Child In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In Alexandria Hotel Pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Alexandria police responded to an incident of a child nearly drowning in a hotel pool on Saturday. APD received a call around 6:46 p.m. about a 6-year-old drowning in a pool at Holiday Inn. Upon arrival, the APD says they found the victim was taken out of the pool and CPR had been started. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into semi, sending driver to hospital

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hurt following a crash involving a semi in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Monday, June 13 a car driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga of Crookston, MN didn’t yield to a semi coming down Hwy. 2 and crashed into the back of it.
POLK COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Woman Cited After Police Respond to TRF Bank

A Thief River Falls woman faces charges after police were called Sunday to a report of a suspicious person “trying to open doors at the bank.”. Paige Jean Parsons, (28) was charged with DWI, and 5th Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Crime after police were dispatched to 201 3rd Street East. A caller reported someone “was trying to open doors at the bank, also checking door handles on a parked vehicle.”
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Victim of Deadly Crash Near New York Mills Identified

Tracy Frost, 47, of New Yorks Mills collided with another car. Frost died at the scene. The second driver suffered minor injuries. New Yorks Mills Fire-Rescue and police responded along with the State Patrol, Tri-County Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care of Brainerd. The crash remains under investigation.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Becker County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Becker County, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Crookston woman hurt in Polk County crash

(East Grand Forks, MN) -- A Crookston woman is recovering after a car versus box truck crash in East Grand Forks Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the car, driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga, was stopped at a stop sign on westbound County Road 17 and Highway 2 at 6:43 a.m. when she then pulled out, failed to yield and struck the box truck, driven by 58-year-old Mark Schultz, on the rear passenger tire.
CROOKSTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people suffer minor injuries after car crashes into Lake Louise near Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--Two people are expected to be okay after their car crashed into Lake Louise near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that the vehicle left County Road 22 Friday afternoon and rolled into the water. A witness said the vehicle was upside down in the lake and the two occupants were able to get out and were assisted up an embankment to shore. The driver and passenger were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with minor injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeds#Aquatic#Language#Dnr#Boater#Toad Lake Lrb
trfradio.com

One Injured in Accident Involving a Semi

A Crookston area woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robin Lyn Rosga, (54) was injured when allegedly failed to yield at the intersection of Hwy 2, and County Road 17 in East Grand Forks, colliding with the rear passenger tire of the International Box Truck.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Motorcycle and commercial truck crash in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police and emergency responders received a call of a severe motorcycle crash involving a bobtail semi-truck on 12th Avenue near Interstate 29. Troopers investigating the crash learned that 33-year-old Jordan Schwitzer of Fargo was approaching the truck from westbound on 12th Avenue and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck, driven by Clark Hamre, 64, of Fergus Falls, who was southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned on 12 Ave. N.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Multiple crews respond to fire, apartment total loss

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Broadway Ave. N, at 11:32 am on Monday. A neighbor reported smoke coming from the house, which was converted into three separate living spaces. Fargo Fire Department says the fire was isolated...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon Boat

Authorities in northern Minnesota are reportedly the drowning death of a young man. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the body of 20-year-old Jette Frandson was recovered from Detroit Lake shortly before 9 PM on Wednesday. He was discovered in about 29 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Fergus Falls Man Victim of Drowning on Big Detroit Lake

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says a dive team recovered the body several hours later. Glander says the victim was with three others on the pontoon when he jumped into the water and began to struggle. The call came in at about 5:40 p.m. Wed. Glander says there was a...
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing six new felony counts, with 5 of them related to theft or burglaries in the East Grand Forks area, and the other is for possessing meth. Court documents reveal 5 separate instances of burglaries dating...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 20-Year-Old Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon In Big Detroit Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man is dead after he jumped off a pontoon in Big Detroit Lake and began struggling to swim, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, officers were dispatched to the report of a person who jumped off a pontoon and did not resurface. After an extensive search involving multiple agencies, the victim was found at 8:48 p.m. in approximately 29 feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified him as Jette Frandson. According to the sheriff’s office, Frandson was with several other friends when he jumped into the water. The wind began to push the pontoon away from Frandson, who was struggling to swim. “All three friends stated they jumped into the water at separate times to rescue Frandson with the attempts unsuccessful,” the sheriff’s office said. “Frandson was not wearing a life preserver.” The incident remains under investigation.
FERGUS FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy