Bridgeport Police: At 1521hrs the Bridgeport ECC receive several calls regarding possible parties shot in the area of Fourth St. BPD was immediately dispatched to the area. While enroute the Bridgeport ECC received a call from Bridgeport Hospital reporting a GSW party was dropped off by a private vehicle. Unknown extent of injured. Preliminary reports indicate the incident may have occurred in Stratford and both victims fled into Bridgeport. This is an active investigation.

1 DAY AGO