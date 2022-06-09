Fairfield Jr High School 2021-22 Honor Roll 4th Quarter

Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Great Falls, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Amendments to Helena Valley zoning regulations concerning rural districts are headed to the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners for final approval July 12. The proposed amendments span multiple sections and cover topics such as the controversial 10-acre lot minimum and water testing prior to approval of any planned development.
Attorneys will have until July 30 to compile a list of potential plaintiffs for a possible class-action suit against the University of Montana and the state’s university system as a whole after a federal judge heard arguments Monday in the gender discrimination case. Chief Judge Brian Morris in Great...
Glacier National Park has rolled out three new information websites to help hikers, campers and bikers. Each new landing page will provide information about road conditions, campsite closures and trail statuses. By visiting bit.ly/39k5d3r, hikers will be able to check the status of trails before arriving at the trail head....
