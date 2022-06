A new soccer league is coming to the Crossroads area named Pachuca. Pachuca is a Mexican soccer league that will be for athletes from ages 7-18. The purpose of the league is to develop athletes and to make area soccer teams better. The Pachuca organization has other teams in other locations including Houston and Sugar Land. One of the pillars of Pachuca Football is to bring families together. The director of the soccer academy for Pachuca, Jose Maldonado, said the expectations for the organization are big.

