Thomson, IL

Illinois leaders announce Inspector General investigation into inmate deaths and allegations of abuse at ISP Thomson

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17) today announced that the Department of Justice Inspector General is investigating allegations concerning a Bureau of Prison facility in...

www.wifr.com

WIFR

Jim Ryan, two-term Illinois attorney general, dies at 76

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Jim Ryan, who served two terms as Illinois attorney general and unsuccessfully ran for governor, has died. He was 76. A reluctant politician and no-nonsense prosecutor whose career success was tempered by personal tragedy, Ryan died at his home in DuPage County on Sunday after “several lengthy illnesses,” family spokesman Dan Curry said.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Investigation Opened Into Conditions At Illinois Prison

An investigation is underway into conditions at a federal prison in Illinois following several inmate deaths. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth requested the probe into the penitentiary at Thomson. Seven inmates have died there since 2019… five homicides and two suicides. And there have been multiple allegations of abuse at the prison.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

ISP and Knox County Major Crime Task Force Assisting with Death Investigation in Abingdon

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon, Illinois. One male and one female victim were found deceased on scene. The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
ABINGDON, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes to Prevent Gun Violence by Expanding Red Flag Laws

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted for the bipartisan Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act to empower communities to prevent gun violence before it occurs. This legislation empowers family members and law enforcement to seek a federal court order to temporarily remove access to guns from those who pose a danger to themselves or others, while incentivizing states to adopt their own “red flag laws.”
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
City
Thomson, IL
CBS Chicago

State launches investigation against former top doctor, Ngozi Ezike, for ethics violations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ngozi Ezike, the state's former top doctor and the voice of calm during daily pandemic news conferences, is under investigation by the state for possible ethics violations.Our Brad Edwards explains what it's all about.For the better part of two years, Dr. Ezike headed the Illinois Department of Public Health. As part of her job, she stood side-by-side with the governor -- telling everyone the realities of the pandemic.That pandemic work is not part of this investigation. What is under scrutiny, according to the Better Government Association, is when she took a new job.She's currently the head of...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Cheri Bustos
Person
Dick Durbin
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/13/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

$268k goes to Booker T. Washington Resource Center for services, repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vital resource center on Rockford’s southwest side is awarded American Rescue Plan dollars from the city of Rockford and Winnebago County. The African American Resource Center at Booker opened more than a century ago, and thanks to $268,000 from the two governing bodies, $134,000 from each, it can plan much needed repairs and provide much needed programs, like a youth summer program.
ROCKFORD, IL
#Isp#Attorney General#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Isp Thomson#Npr#The Marshall Project#Usp Thomson#The Bureau Of Prison#Chair
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Police Nab Man for Violating Order of Protection

Ottawa officers have been busy lately. Ottawa police arrested 49-year-old Lyle Legare of Washington Street, for violating an order of protection. He remains locked up in the La Salle County Jail. Officers picked up 55-year-old James Hayes of Ottawa on a warrant for failing to appear to answer to a...
OTTAWA, IL
WIFR

Rock County Sheriff’s identify skeletal remains found in ‘95

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A John Doe found nearly 27 years go in rural Rock County will finally be identified Tuesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. A statement is planned for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, where investigators plan to release the identity of skeletal remains found November 11, 1995.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Illinois State Police welcomes 17 new troopers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police force just got larger, adding 17 new Troopers from Cadet Class 136 on Friday at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. This is the 7th class to graduate under Governor J.B. Pritzker. The Governor’s proposed budget for 2023 is the largest...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
News Break
Politics
wjbc.com

Sec. of State reminding the public DMV’s are by appointment only

BLOOMINGTON – Ahead of the busy summer driving season, the Illinois Secretary of State is reminding the public of the rules and regulations in place at the DMV. A big reminder is that the public can make an appointment for the summertime rush. “We’re offering appointments for the in-car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WQAD

Death investigation underway in Knox County, Illinois State Police confirm

ABINGDON, Ill. — A man and a woman were found dead in an Abingdon home Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi requested assistance from ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 to help with the death investigation at approximately 8 a.m. The bodies were found in a home along the 200 block of North Snapp St.
KNOX COUNTY, IL

