Kitty city

#NewCatCafe

The city of Rochester is getting its first cat café. The Pawsitive Café is set to open this month in the historic Rochester Club building at 120 East Ave. Ten to 15 cats will roam freely in the café’s 2,000-square-foot space, which will be outfitted with comfy chairs, couches, tables and cat condos. Admission is $9 per hour and $5 per half-hour, and reservations will be required for the first few weeks. Guests will be able to buy soft drinks, coffee, tea and desserts on one side of business, and the cats will live on the other. The goal, of course, is finding permanent homes for the felines, from Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions.

#GuiltyPleas

Two 17-year-olds have admitted to their roles in the shooting death last year of an Irondequoit man during an attempted carjacking in Gates. Edgar Tolentino pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday in Monroe County Youth Part court for killing Richard Sciascia, 71. Anthony Jacobs pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree attempted murder. The morning of April 7, 2021, Tolentino and Jacobs, then both 16, tried to carjack Sciascia on Buell Road, not far from the Rochester airport. When Sciascia refused to give them his vehicle, Tolentino shot him in the upper body. Sciascia was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital but died shortly after arriving. Tolentino and Jacobs will be sentenced in July.

#PaladinoPost

A Republican running to represent a congressional district that includes suburbs of Buffalo shared and deleted a conspiracy-laden Facebook post suggesting that recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, were part of a plot to take away people’s guns. Carl Paladino said the post was written by Jeff Briggs, “a good friend from Rochester.” Paladino was on the Buffalo School Board in December 2016 when he wrote he wanted to see President Barack Obama dead of mad cow disease and first lady Michelle Obama “return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe …” Paladino is running in a district held by Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs, who announced last week he would not seek reelection after facing backlash from his own party for voicing support for gun control measures. Paladino’s candidacy has been endorsed by Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of GOP leadership and rising star in the party.

See you Friday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Kitty city