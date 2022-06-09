ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

This Towering $1.8 Million Historic Home Is The Tallest Residence In St. Paul

By Kailen Skewis
 4 days ago
The estate, built more than 135 years ago, was designed by famous 19th-century architect William Channing Whitney, and now it's on sale for $1.85...

Project underway to build islands in Pig’s Eye Lake in St. Paul

Work will start soon to build six islands in Pig’s Eye Lake southeast of downtown St. Paul, using sand and sediment dredged from the Mississippi River navigation channel. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ramsey County are working jointly on the project, and awarded a $14.7 million contract last year to LS Marine of Inver Grove Heights.
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul rescues a stranded mariner

A stranded mariner on the St. Lawrence River got some help from the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul ten days ago. According to the navy, the vessel needed help near the Cat Island Shoals. It had been taking on water. This was on June 3rd. The Minneapolis-Saint Paul deployed their rigid-hull inflatable...
Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
Meet the New Family that Owns Minnesota Harvest

I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
Minnesota auto dealers file 2nd suit over “clean cars” plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota auto dealers are suing over the state’s “clean cars” plan. The rules adopted by the Walz administration last year and published in the State Register take effect in 2024 with the 2025 model year. They’ll require manufacturers and dealers to supply more electric vehicles for the Minnesota marketplace.
Mosquitoes Return In Force To The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most Minnesotans can agree that mosquitoes aren’t welcome, especially this time of year. But wet and warm weather means the state’s biggest summer pest is making its comeback. “I think they’re pretty useless,” said St. Paul resident Vanna Hatsady. Alex Carlson, public affairs manager with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, says calls have started to spike at the main office in St. Paul. “[Mosquitoes are] very dependent on standing water for most of their life cycle, so they lay their eggs actually either in or right on the edges of an area like this,” Carlson said, gesturing to water...
Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors and reporters. Just last week, one of them has announced that she will be exiting this coming Friday, June 17th.
Ash Jurberg

The $56 Million Minnesota mystery donation

That's the question many people in Minnesota are asking this week after it was revealed that Minnesota Public Radio had received the largest donation in the organization’s 55-year history. An anonymous donor had made a $56 million donation to the radio station.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 13

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,554 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,718. Through June 10, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 403 (down from 409 on June 9). Of those hospitalized, 23 people are in intensive care (down from 34) and 380 are in non-ICU care (up from 375).
MINNESOTA STATE
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

