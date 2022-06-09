ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City Press-Citizen

BLM activist pleads guilty to lesser charges in Iowa City laser pointer case

By George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago

Black Liberation Movement organizer Maté Farrakhan Muhammad's attorneys and Johnson County prosecutors came to a plea agreement in a case in which he was accused of assault after police officers say he shined a laser pointer in their eyes in Iowa City.

Muhammad, who was previously known as Matthew Bruce, pleaded guilty this week to five lesser charges out of the 15 original charges from his August 2020 arrest during a social justice demonstration.

Muhammad is co-founder of the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement , which has organized protests and community events after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis by police officer Derek Chauvin, sparking protests across the country in 2020.

Muhammad agreed to plead guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and three counts of assault, a simple misdemeanor. The plea agreement came one day before his trial was set to begin in the case.

Iowa Sixth Judicial District Judge Andrew Chappell set the sentencing hearing for July 22.

Johnson County prosecutors are seeking a 180-day sentence, with 150 days suspending, leaving Muhammad to serve 30 days in jail. Muhammad and his attorneys, Aaron Marr Page and Rockne Cole, are seeking a deferred judgment on all counts.

Throughout the case, the severity of the charges have gradually decreased from several felony charges to the serious and simple misdemeanors that Muhammad pleaded guilty to . If the original charges stood, Muhammad could have faced years in prison

Page told the Press-Citizen that people need to understand that under these lesser charges Muhammad is pleading to, prosecutors are now arguing that the officers experienced only momentary discomfort from the laser pointer, rather than the severe injuries requiring medical treatment argued under the more severe charges and in the criminal complaints.

Earlier in the case, nine counts of assault on persons in certain occupations with intent of injury, Class D felonies, were dismissed by the court. Six charges of assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, which are aggravated misdemeanors, were negotiated down to the five lesser charges in this plea deal.

Page told the Press-Citizen that the case has gone on for too long, almost two years.

The judge ruled Muhammad's right to a speedy trial was violated when the Johnson County attorney's office waited 46 days after his arrest to file a formal charging document, which was one more day than allowed by law.

"(Muhammad) is exhausted by this, plus the criminal process he was subjected to in Polk County. It is very ingrained in his personal life, and he just needs to move on in his life," Page said.

Muhammed pleaded guilty last year in Polk County to first-degree criminal mischief after being accused of damaging a police vehicle in a 2020 protest in Des Moines . The court gave him deferred judgment and two years of probation.

Page said that, if the court gives deferred judgment in this case, he hopes that it would merge into the Polk County process.

"We're going to argue that it is very appropriate. (Muhammad) has no criminal record outside of protesting for Black Lives Matter. Zero interactions with the criminal justice system," Page said.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at (515) 350-6307, GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: BLM activist pleads guilty to lesser charges in Iowa City laser pointer case

