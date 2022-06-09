'I can't afford $1,830 for rent with a single income': Rent rates continue to rise
By KEELY MCCORMICK
foxnebraska.com
4 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Rising rent is driving people out of cities across the country and leaving many renters without options. We investigated the trend and found renters are shelling out a big chunk of change for housing. Over half the renters in Eugene are spending more than...
Oregon’s natural beauty is the No.1 draw for visitors, but breweries, restaurants and shopping rank second, according to a survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. But with that attraction comes angst from residents who feel tourism makes biking, hiking, fishing and camping more difficult to enjoy, according to the May 6-12 survey of 1,674 residents 18 and older.
What will eventually be Eugene’s largest transitional shelter site is roughly halfway completed. Everyone Village in west Eugene is aiming to provide 100 spaces on its acreage, and give residents a safe and secure environment. Among those residents is Elizabeth Deffenbaugh. 33. She wanted off the cold, damp streets...
Federal regulators who have threatened to decertify the Junction City campus of the Oregon State Hospital over safety concerns recently rejected the state’s proposed fixes as “generally unacceptable.”. The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services required the psychiatric hospital to rewrite portions of its plan to address...
The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend.The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its outrageous vehicles, usually constructed from wrecks or junk cars, but public service is at the heart of this event. Participants in the Gambler Rally spent their weekend driving on established trails in the Crooked River National Grassland, located near Redmond and Madras. Using GPS applications on their phones, Gamblers...
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Coronavirus cases are rising in Lane County again, and there could be some changes that come with it. The Oregon Health Authority announced its recommendations for schools statewide, which could bring back masking up indoors. According to state officials, Lane County has a high transmission level,...
Clatsop County Clerk Tracie Krevanko loves a lot about her job. She enjoys performing civil wedding ceremonies, legally binding two people to one another from the comfort of her county office. She loves the variety of it; she licenses cats and dogs and oversees the recordings of land deeds. But...
LookingGlass Brewery was established in it’s namesake Lookingglass, Oregon in 2015, then opened a taproom Winston, OR in April 2016. By 2019 they were expanding and installed a brand new 10bbl brewhouse in their new home in Winston. The following year they embarked on a complete overhaul of their 4,000 sq. ft. location built in 1978 to upgrade everything from electrical, to a new paint job, plumbing, and taproom.
Your browser does not support the audio element. Starting next month in Marion county, scientists at Oregon State University will release a parasitic species of wasp to control an invasive pest that infests fruits as they ripen, costing half a billion dollars worth of crop damage each year in the U.S. The spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly native to Southeast Asia, was first detected in Oregon in 2009 and costs the state’s blueberry industry alone more than $10 million in losses annually. It took scientists more than a decade to gain approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release the parasitic wasp, which is also native to Southeast Asia, in Oregon and other sites along the West Coast this summer. Vaughn Walton, a horticultural entomologist in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, joins us to explain the latest efforts to control this invasive pest in Oregon and the West Coast.
Dianne Neffendorf, 62, possesses a ranch in Oregon City, concerning a half-hour drive south of Portland. She details 2 of her fields on Sniffspot, an application that allows people to lease land to pet dog proprietors. She has made over $25,000 since very early 2022 and invests concerning 3 hrs...
One of central Oregon’s most beloved roadside attractions is up for sale. Petersen Rock Garden, a collection of detailed structures created from and decorated with local rocks and shells, is in search of new ownership, as the family who has owned it for generations is looking to move on.
Among the newcomers to our community are people referred by the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, the official resettlement program of the United States government. Refugees have fled their home country due to persecution. While overseas, they are screened and vetted by the United Nations and/or federal agencies of the United States, a process that typically takes years. If refugees are approved for resettlement in the United States, the International Organization for Migration arranges their travel here. Upon arrival, they are granted “refugee” status–a permanent status offering a pathway to citizenship–and receive resettlement assistance.
Federal energy representatives are likely to get an earful at a meeting Wednesday in Newport intended to gather public comments about plans to build towering wind-energy farms off the Oregon coast. The four-hour meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at the Best Western Agate Beach hotel in Newport. It is...
OHA release, June 8, 2022 – Cases: 1,478, 777,700 total; Deaths: 4 new, 7, 683 total; Hospitalized: 298, three more than Tuesday. CHW report, June 8, 2022 – New cases: 44; Active cases: 293; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,321. COVID-19 in North Bend.
For eating places that purchase lots of of kilos of beef or 15 dozen eggs at a time, climbing meals costs are forcing worth will increase or different efforts to chop prices. Rising meals costs are forcing Salem eating places to lift costs, reduce parts or climate losses(Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter)
There’s some massive construction work happening on Albany’s Cox Creek, just off the trestle that carries the Union Pacific’s main line. I didn’t know what I was seeing when I went by there a week ago, but now I know a little more. Here’s what the...
City of Coos Bay release – The City has contracted with Johnson Rock Products for the repair of a manhole at the intersection of Woodland Drive and Ocean Blvd. Work will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and conclude by 5:00 p.m. In order to complete the work, there will be lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please slowdown and use caution when near the construction zone. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator Greg Hamblet at (541) 269-1181 ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
For the second time in less than a week, a female has been killed due to homicidal violence in Coos Co. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 34-year old Amber Townsend, Coos Bay, was gunned down while walking on the Cape Arago Hwy. early Saturday morning, June 11. She was located outside a residence on the 92000 block of Cape Arago Hwy., between the old Lighthouse Market at Fulton St., and the Sunset Market about 8:30 a.m. with multiple shots. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital but declared deceased. “At this time law enforcement believes that she was walking on Cape Arago Highway when she was shot. We believe she was walking in the direction of Charleston when she was shot. The mode of travel used by her assailant is not known. The direction of travel used by her assailant before and after the shooting is not known. We have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.” Law enforcement believe a shotgun was used in the killing. Frasier adds investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in asking anyone who was traveling the Cape Arago Hwy. between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Saturday, to contact the Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, June 8, the deceased body of a 47-year old female was found in a residence on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay. A suspect has been arrested in that case.
Newport, Oregon — In honor of its members, the Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) is hosting Member Appreciation Week from June 13 through June 19, 2022. During Member Appreciation Week, OCAq members will be granted early access to the Aquarium, with doors opening at 9:15am each day for members only. Members will also receive drink coupons, a 20% gift shop discount, and the opportunity to speak with staff about recent renovations and plans for future improvements.
The first phase of improvements on the Wilson Avenue corridor are nearing completion. Construction of a roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street near Kiwanis Park has closed the busy intersection for months, much to the frustration of motorists and local businesses. The roundabout was scheduled to open...
Comments / 9