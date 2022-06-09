ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Pride celebration will shut down Sacramento roads this weekend. Here’s when and where

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Sacramento Pride’s two-day festival put on by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center will turn downtown Sacramento into an entertainment hub with vendors, concert stages and more — creating a long list of road closures in the area this weekend.

Drivers should expect the downtown area to be more congested than usual with limited parking, especially on Sunday. Motorists will see signage about the closures in the area, said spokeswoman Gabby Miller with the Sacramento City Manager’s Office in an email to The Bee.

The event organizers are also urging the thousands of eventgoers to use public transportation, ride shares, walk and bike. Sacramento Regional Transit will offer free bus and light rail rides to Sac Pride from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Just show the “ free ride flyer .”

Here are some Sacramento-area Pride Month events happening this weekend near you

Here’s what roads are expected to shut down in downtown Sacramento this weekend, June 10 to June 12, according to Sac Pride’s website:

Downtown Sacramento road closures

The following streets will be shut down from 6 p.m. on Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sac Pride’s website :

  • Capitol Mall from Third Street to Eighth Street
  • Fourth Street from L Street to N Street
  • Fifth Street from L Street to N Street
  • Sixth Street from L Street to N Street
  • Seventh Street from L Street to N Street

The following streets will be closed for Sac Pride’s parade from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sac Pride’s website :

  • Sixth Street from W Street to T Street
  • Eighth Street from W Street to T Street
  • T Street from Sixth Street to 10th Street
  • 10th Street from T Street to Capitol Mall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8U7k_0g5sIgRv00
Sacramento Pride march route Sac Pride

The Pride march will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Southside Park to the State Capitol along 10th Street, according to Sac Pride’s website . It’s inspired by the Stonewall Uprising.

6 Sacramento events this weekend: Pride, free Latin dance lessons, antiques and French film

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 2

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

