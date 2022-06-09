Pride celebration will shut down Sacramento roads this weekend. Here’s when and where

Join The Canopy

Sacramento Pride’s two-day festival put on by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center will turn downtown Sacramento into an entertainment hub with vendors, concert stages and more — creating a long list of road closures in the area this weekend.

Drivers should expect the downtown area to be more congested than usual with limited parking, especially on Sunday. Motorists will see signage about the closures in the area, said spokeswoman Gabby Miller with the Sacramento City Manager’s Office in an email to The Bee.

The event organizers are also urging the thousands of eventgoers to use public transportation, ride shares, walk and bike. Sacramento Regional Transit will offer free bus and light rail rides to Sac Pride from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Just show the “ free ride flyer .”

Here’s what roads are expected to shut down in downtown Sacramento this weekend, June 10 to June 12, according to Sac Pride’s website:

Downtown Sacramento road closures

The following streets will be shut down from 6 p.m. on Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sac Pride’s website :

Capitol Mall from Third Street to Eighth Street

Fourth Street from L Street to N Street

Fifth Street from L Street to N Street

Sixth Street from L Street to N Street

Seventh Street from L Street to N Street

The following streets will be closed for Sac Pride’s parade from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sac Pride’s website :

Sixth Street from W Street to T Street

Eighth Street from W Street to T Street

T Street from Sixth Street to 10th Street

10th Street from T Street to Capitol Mall

Sacramento Pride march route Sac Pride

The Pride march will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Southside Park to the State Capitol along 10th Street, according to Sac Pride’s website . It’s inspired by the Stonewall Uprising.

