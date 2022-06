INDIANA — Indiana’s manufacturers still have time to take part in a new program that celebrates valuing employees – Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing, organized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce – which will honor those employers who are going above and beyond to support their workers. Hoosier companies can enroll now through late July to find out if their business is one of the state’s top manufacturing employers. This initiative builds off the success of the Indiana Chamber’s popular Best Places to Work in Indiana awards, which began in 2006.

INDIANA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO