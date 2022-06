One of the biggest fears in today’s connected world is that someone can get hold of personal information and use it against you, whether it’s to drain your bank account or humiliate you with intimate photos or videos. The thing is, this isn’t something that only happens to celebrities or people in power. A new series from Spain points that out, and shows victims that are fighting back instead of slinking into the darkness. INTIMACY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Scenes of waves splashing on rocks. Then we zoom in and see a woman’s body floating just off shore. “Don’t...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO