School board to meet Tuesday, June 14

Donna Victoria Pennington Kirk, 67, passed away at her home in Blacksburg on Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, the daughter of Ruth Mozella Denny Pennington and the late Robert Lee Pennington, Sr. Donna was a member of the Dublin High School Class of 1972. After high school she attended college at New River Community College where she received an Associate’s degree in Business. After college, Donna spent time in many different fields of work including the local utilities office, Jefferson Mills, and AT&T. After having her son, Martin, Donna stayed at home to raise her two children but was still involved in managing many different projects. Donna managed a farm for several years including horses and large herd of angus cattle. She then went on to managing rental property in the New River Valley. Donna had always been a lover of art and even opening her own art business in Florida, Baterby’s, that sold all types of art from world renowned artists to locally created pieces. Her final projects involved managing her father’s real estate portfolio with her siblings and remodeling her home in Blacksburg. She had an eye for interior design which made walking into her home warm and comforting and easy. She had a green thumb that would rival Martha Stewart and could create masterpieces in the kitchen that would have one of her favorite chef’s asking for the recipe. She loved going to music concerts, theatrical plays, and dancing the night away under the stars with friends. Donna had a light that shown from within; making you want to be around her; never fading or faltering despite the circumstance. She was the definition of a lady, even called The Lady by some, always making sure she looked her best despite her natural beauty that seemed to glow every time she smiled. Donna was the perfect example of southern charm and class in every circumstance despite what life threw her way. She was coined “Mama D” by her son, Adam, and the nickname was quickly adopted by her children’s friends, which made her smile each time she heard it. She was so thankful for Adam’s sense of humor, which made the difficult times so much easier for her to bare. She loved her children and grandchildren with an unconditional force that could move mountains and was the mother and Nonna we all strive to be, having immeasurable patience and compassion. She fought her disease with dignity and grace, never letting on how much pain and suffering she endured and was forever concerned about those around her being inconvenienced or hurt. She will be eternally missed by everyone she has left behind but we find comfort in knowing she is finally at peace and with her son.

