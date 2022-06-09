School board to meet Tuesday, June 14

The New River Resource Authority – which provides solid waste management services to the residents of the New River Valley – was celebrated Wednesday during a ceremony at the landfill facility on Cloyd’s Mountain north of Dublin. The object of the ceremony was the presentation by Seventh...
Pulaski County Parks & Recreation will host our first family movie night of the summer on Saturday, June 25th at 9:00P.M. The free event will screen the movie ‘The Lion King’ sponsored by Travis Team Realty. Bring your blanket and favorite snack, and enjoy the movie on the football field.
Rebecca Harris of Radford won the open category and tied for first with Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg in the theme. category in the Radford Photo Club’s May photo contest. The photo challenge was Kindness. Harris’ photo showed Melinda Dunford of Radford helping her grandmother, Edith Harless of Radford, with...
A three-run rally in the top of the ninth fell short for Pulaski as the River Turtles dropped a 10-9 decision at Burlington Monday night. Burlington took the lead with a six-run eighth inning after they trailed 6-4 to the River Turtles. Pulaski responded in the top of the ninth...
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service BLACKSBURG VA 1044 PM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia... Southwestern Giles County in southwestern Virginia... Northeastern Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia... Bland County in southwestern Virginia... Wythe County in southwestern Virginia... Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia... * Until midnight EDT. * At 1043 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Camp Creek to near Tiptop, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Bluefield... Pulaski... Wytheville... Bland... Princeton... Tazewell... and Narrows. This includes the following location, the Mercer County Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. && LAT...LON 3722 8170 3721 8156 3723 8151 3726 8150 3725 8148 3727 8142 3742 8131 3741 8129 3742 8128 3746 8131 3750 8126 3752 8121 3725 8060 3721 8061 3719 8060 3681 8103 3679 8109 3677 8109 3724 8173 TIME...MOT...LOC 0243Z 303DEG 24KT 3751 8108 3717 8143 THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
Pulaski County has placed two players on the 4D All-Region Second Team in softball, which was released Monday. Cougar junior Emily Webb was named the Second Team shortstop, while junior Paige Huff was named as one of three outfielders on the team. Webb was also named Honorable Mention at DP-Flex.
On Kenny Lofton night, the Pulaski River Turtles (6-4) completed the sweep against the Danville Otterbots (5-5) in a 6-2 win. For the second game in a row, a Virginia native was on the mound for Pulaski. This time, Gate City native, Mason Barnett earned the start. Barnett cruised through 4 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits, no runs, walking four while striking out four.
Donna Victoria Pennington Kirk, 67, passed away at her home in Blacksburg on Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, the daughter of Ruth Mozella Denny Pennington and the late Robert Lee Pennington, Sr. Donna was a member of the Dublin High School Class of 1972. After high school she attended college at New River Community College where she received an Associate’s degree in Business. After college, Donna spent time in many different fields of work including the local utilities office, Jefferson Mills, and AT&T. After having her son, Martin, Donna stayed at home to raise her two children but was still involved in managing many different projects. Donna managed a farm for several years including horses and large herd of angus cattle. She then went on to managing rental property in the New River Valley. Donna had always been a lover of art and even opening her own art business in Florida, Baterby’s, that sold all types of art from world renowned artists to locally created pieces. Her final projects involved managing her father’s real estate portfolio with her siblings and remodeling her home in Blacksburg. She had an eye for interior design which made walking into her home warm and comforting and easy. She had a green thumb that would rival Martha Stewart and could create masterpieces in the kitchen that would have one of her favorite chef’s asking for the recipe. She loved going to music concerts, theatrical plays, and dancing the night away under the stars with friends. Donna had a light that shown from within; making you want to be around her; never fading or faltering despite the circumstance. She was the definition of a lady, even called The Lady by some, always making sure she looked her best despite her natural beauty that seemed to glow every time she smiled. Donna was the perfect example of southern charm and class in every circumstance despite what life threw her way. She was coined “Mama D” by her son, Adam, and the nickname was quickly adopted by her children’s friends, which made her smile each time she heard it. She was so thankful for Adam’s sense of humor, which made the difficult times so much easier for her to bare. She loved her children and grandchildren with an unconditional force that could move mountains and was the mother and Nonna we all strive to be, having immeasurable patience and compassion. She fought her disease with dignity and grace, never letting on how much pain and suffering she endured and was forever concerned about those around her being inconvenienced or hurt. She will be eternally missed by everyone she has left behind but we find comfort in knowing she is finally at peace and with her son.
Daniel Henry Hughett, age 73 of Barren Springs, Virginia passed away peacefully Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born July 15, 1948 in Pulaski County he was the son of the late Albert Carter Hughett & Rachel Hardy Hughett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Olinger, granddaughter, Terri Foutz, brother, Richard Hughett and sisters, Irene Worrell, Janie Spangler and most recently Phyllis Hanks.
Donald Wayne Cole, Sr., age 67 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Born August 20, 1954 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Alex Reeves Cole & Nancy Emoline Hoosier Cole. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lena Rose Felts Cole, brother, David Cole and sister-in-law, Linda Cole.
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Oklahoma hit five home runs and Cade Horton turned in an outstanding start as the Sooners pounded Virginia Tech 11-2 to win the Blacksburg Super Regional and advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Tanner Tredaway homered twice, Peyton Graham put the first run...
Comments / 0