Watch Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central High alum, hit behind-the-back shot in Miami scrimmage

This one is made for a trick shot mix tape.

Nijel Pack, the former Lawrence Central High School star, is scrimmaging with his new teammates at Miami and runs for a loose ball heading toward the right sideline.

He grabs it and slings it behind his back — and into the basket.

And he casually runs downcourt. No big deal.

Pack played two seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Miami. He considered Purdue.