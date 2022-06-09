Watch Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central High alum, hit behind-the-back shot in Miami scrimmage
This one is made for a trick shot mix tape.
Nijel Pack, the former Lawrence Central High School star, is scrimmaging with his new teammates at Miami and runs for a loose ball heading toward the right sideline.
He grabs it and slings it behind his back — and into the basket.
And he casually runs downcourt. No big deal.
Pack played two seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Miami. He considered Purdue.
