ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Watch Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central High alum, hit behind-the-back shot in Miami scrimmage

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Igd4t_0g5sFzVl00

This one is made for a trick shot mix tape.

Nijel Pack, the former Lawrence Central High School star, is scrimmaging with his new teammates at Miami and runs for a loose ball heading toward the right sideline.

He grabs it and slings it behind his back — and into the basket.

And he casually runs downcourt. No big deal.

From TJD to Ali Ali:20 most-important offseason moves in Indiana college basketball

Pack played two seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Miami. He considered Purdue.

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Father Ryan's Carlson commits to Purdue

Father Ryan star defensive lineman Drake Carlson announced on Monday that he is committing to Purdue for the next step in his playing career. Carlson, a three-star recruit, is ranked as the No, 19 player in the state and the 79-best defensive lineman in the country for the class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Gunn Named Indiana-Kentucky All-Star MVP

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana freshman guard CJ Gunn was named the series MVP after leading the Indiana All-Stars to a pair of dominating wins over the Kentucky All-Stars over the weekend. Indiana claimed game one of the weekend by a score of 104-77 at the Sportscenter in Owensboro, Ky....
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
State
Indiana State
City
Lawrence, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Breann Boswell Leaving WANE 15: Where Is the Indiana Anchor Going?

Fort Wayne has been enchanted with Breann Boswell since she began her career at WANE 15. However, it’s time to bid farewell to this amazing journalist. Breann Boswell announced she is leaving WANE 15 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers and followers obviously had questions about where she is going next and if she is leaving Indiana, too. Fortunately, Boswell answered a few of the questions.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana senior hoopers wrap up All-Star week

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) — Olivia Smith (South Side), Ayanna Patterson (Homestead), Jalen Jackson (Northrop), and Connor Essegian (Central Noble) represented Indiana in this year's 2022 All-Stars games. After a 67-66 victory Friday evening, the Indiana senior girls All-Stars fell to Kentucky 101-76 in Saturdays matchup. Indiana finished the weekend with...
fanrecap.com

Five Months Later…The Feeling Still Feels Surreal

Sometimes, it still feels surreal. Even now, five months or so later, something that even some of the heartiest of fans may have doubted would have ever happened indeed did on that cold night in downtown Indianapolis. Georgia. College Football National Champions. For me, in case there’s any doubt that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Trick Shot
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s to Open Its First Club in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club recently announced that it is entering the Hoosier State with a new club planned for Noblesville, Ind. The Westborough, Mass.-based club, which reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings, said it will also open three additional clubs, to be located in New Albany, Ohio., Wayne, N.J.., and Midlothian, Va., as part of the next phase of its 2022 development plans. BJ's said the new locations will have a BJ’s gas station.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former IMPD commander, retired captain dies at 61

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis police commander and retired captain has died from cancer at the age of 61. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Sunday the death of former East District Commander Michael Bruin. Bruin, who went by Mike according to IMPD, was a retired captain. Captain Bruin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Professional bodybuilder opens unique gym on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Nate Epler, a professional bodybuilder, recently opened a 23,000-square-foot gym called American Muscle Factory on the south side of Indianapolis. “This is unlike anything, really, you're going to see as far as in this market," said Epler. "In Indiana, we have a lot of corporate gyms and a lot of studio gyms, and what I found over the last probably five-to-six years of being in the fitness industry, is that we really didn't have anything that was really tailored towards fitness enthusiasts."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

How Well Do You Know The Hoosier State? Count How Many You Can Answer

State symbols are any type of symbol or imagery, including animals, plants, rocks, and even articles of clothing, that are chosen by the residents and legislature of a state to be representative of that state. State identity and symbolic independence is an important part of our history and culture. State...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Ohio

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
seehafernews.com

New Batting Cages Donated to Roncalli High School

Spring sports athletes at Roncalli High School will soon benefit from a generous donation. Recently installed new batting cages can be used beginning next school year by both the baseball and softball teams, with use by up to four athletes at a time. The batting cages were made possible by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Bucket List Experiences Around Indianapolis

Indianapolis is a staple city in the United States. Having been founded in 1821 as Indiana's state capitol, it now proudly stands as the third-largest city in the Midwest. The city also boasts an incredibly deep tourism industry, offering many varied activities for you to do during your stay. Bucket...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
historic-structures.com

Tee Pee Restaurant, Indianapolis Indiana

The Tee Pee Restaurant, was an art moderne drive-in highlighted by a stucco-covered teepee, stood as a significant representation of 20th century roadside commercial architecture in a state where such examples are rare. Roadside architecture is characterized by structures designed as a direct result of the influence of the automobile....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy