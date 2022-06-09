Laidback demeanor helps Hamilton golf team make history by qualifying for state finals

ALLENDALE — History isn't always made by those that it's expected from.

If a golf enthusiast were to get a glimpse at the Hamilton golf team three months ago, they would've seen some talent, sure. But they're the first to admit that as a group, they don't give off the traditional vibe of an elite high school golf team.

Whether that be their program's history, having never made the state finals as a team until this year, the fact most of them don't consider golf their main sport or just their general laid back attitude on the course, they seem like a group who hit the links for fun more than trying to hit a score.

"We're not the typical high school golf team in a lot of respects, my guys don't always look the part or have the newest equipment," said coach Kyle Lurvey. "But we just go to work, do what we do, as long as we are ourselves it's going to be good enough."

That idea of not conforming to what a typical golf team is has brought the Hawkeyes to new heights this season. Eli Timmerman, a junior on the team, is the only one that plays golf as his primary sport, made it to the state finals as an individual last year and finished in the top 25. He enjoyed the experience, but this year has just been different for him.

The emergence of other guys on the team like Riley Johr, Ben Boehm, Jacob Lange, who never played the sport before this season, and Keaton Haverdink have come together to create a perfect mixture of personalities. Johr and Lange have years of varsity soccer experience while Boehm and Haverdink have played for Hamilton's football team.

Those four have helped foster a true team atmosphere in a sport that can normally be seen as an insular pursuit, even though it gets scored as a team.

"Because the majority of the group is part of another team outside of golf, we all know how to talk to and rely on each other," Johr said. "We know how to work as a team versus just focusing on our individual scores."

That camaraderie between all of them on the course was grown over time at practices. Each of the guys has a distinct personality on the course that all mesh well with each other. In the past, Timmerman had been the guy who felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders, but this year the jovial and comedic personalities of Johr and the others have helped him take a step back.

Not only do the constant echoes of laughter throughout the course keep everybody laid back and calm when they're over the ball, but it helps them have a short memory too. If any of them hits a bad shot, two seconds later their teammate is making them laugh and they forget all about it. That short memory is one of the most important aspects of golf, not letting one bad shot compound into a bad hole or a bad round.

"We just laugh the entire practice virtually every day which just kind of lets us all play golf," Johr said. "We don't worry about score as much, we don't worry about other things most golfers do, but we know in the back of our heads what we have to shoot on any given hole, but it's nice to go to practice with a less intense mindset."

Outside of the brotherhood, the group has formed on the course, they have another advantage coming up this weekend when the state finals kick off. The Division 2 tournament is at The Meadows, Grand Valley State University's home course. The Hawkeyes have played there as a team for a couple tournaments earlier this season. Timmerman has played there countless times for his own junior tournaments outside of high school play, so between them they know the course really well.

When they went out on practice rounds at the course earlier this week, Johr and Lurvey both said they were getting tips from Timmerman. The junior tutored both teammate and coach on the best way to attack each hole and how to read the greens.

That may seem like a bit of added pressure on Timerman's shoulders, but that's not how he sees it. He's elated that there's going to be a bunch of other guys out there with him in black and yellow this time.

"Last year going to state alone, it was cool and all but it felt kind of weird not being there with my guys," Timmerman said. "So I'm glad we all made it this year, it's going to be fun."

They know already it's going to be a good time regardless of the outcome. Nobody expected them to make it this far before the season started. Most of the blueblood programs probably don't expect to see them near the top of the leaderboard near the end of the day Saturday, either.

That's just fine with them. No outside stress or being burdened with the expectations of success means they can roll up to the tee box and keep playing the way they same laid back way they have all year long.

"We've already surpassed what a lot of people think about this group," Lurvey said. "They've figured out that they don't live with the weight of the world on their shoulders, which is critical in this mental game, so we have nothing to lose, we're just going out there and having fun."

