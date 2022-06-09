2023 OT Jamal Meriweather considering official visit to Florida State

Meriweather worked directly with Alex Atkins during the Seminoles' first Big Man Camp.

Florida State hosted its first of three Big Man Camps on Wednesday. While this session was a little smaller than what is expected at the final two camps later in June, there were still some intriguing prospects in attendance. 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather made the trip to Tallahassee with his high school team to workout, which he's done multiple times since last summer.

"I keep coming back because I want to show Florida State what I got in the tank," Meriweather said. "I got a motor."

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commitment to visit SEC program

Throughout the camp, Meriweather worked one on one with offensive line coach and offensive coordinator, Alex Atkins. The two have a solid relationship and Meriweather felt like Atkins showed him some useful techniques.

"Coach Atkins. That's my main man at Florida State," Meriweather said. "He basically showed me all the little techniques, all the little simple stuff to stop overthinking about what you want to do and how you want to approach the defensive end. That's really the main thing I like about coach Atkins. Other than that, the camp, it was fun."

The Georgia native says that he speaks with Atkins nearly every day. Atkins is always asking Meriweather about the next time that he's trying to get down to Florida State's campus.

"They [Atkins, Florida State] talk to me almost every day," Meriweather said. "When do you want to come on your official? When do you want to come down here and chill with me? When do you want to come down here and see Kanaya?"

Meriweather sees the signs of progress that head coach Mike Norvell is bringing to the Seminoles. He believes that he could be part of that change and it doesn't hurt that his former high school teammate, Kanaya Charlton, signed with the Seminoles in December. Charlton and Meriweather have a great relationship.

"I feel like Mike Norvell changed the program around. He's like flipping it," Meriweather said. "I feel like if I decide to come here, I'll be a part of that family to where he'll be able to flip the whole team with me on it too. Then, we got a former teammate right there, Kanaya Charlton. He's my big brother."

READ MORE: Two Florida State defensive linemen attend Von Miller Pass Rush Summit

Despite being committed to UCF, Meriweather is still planning to take official visits. He saw the Knights earlier this month and is considering Florida State, Kentucky, Tennessee, and USC as other potential destinations.

Nothing is set in stone with the Seminoles yet as Meriweather weighs his options. Florida State has yet to extend a scholarship to the lengthy offensive lineman.

“I don’t know yet,” Meriwether said. "I’ll think about it.”

The 6-foot-6 1/2, 258-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 580 overall prospect, the No. 52 OT, and the No. 54 prospect in the state of Georgia in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook