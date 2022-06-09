ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festa Italiana returns to Lodi after pandemic hiatus with pizza, wine tasting

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
 4 days ago
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Festa Italiana is back in Lodi.

Pizza, wine, live music and more can be enjoyed at as the popular event returns Sunday at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds.

“It's a wonderful day celebrating all things that are Italian,” Carrie Sass of SASS! Public Relations said.

There’s something for everyone from a pizza pie cooking demonstration to an Italian car show. The event will have a mercato (market), Italian art, wine tasting, accordion players, stilt walkers, bocce ball, salami toss and a kid's zone.

Italian Tenor Pasquale Esposito will headline the event on the Morada Produce Main Stage. While at the Pavilion, artists Nino, d'Italiano, local opera singer Bianca Orsi and more can be enjoyed.

There will be an Italian history display at the Pavillion with a special tribute honoring Dino Cortopassi, a farmer, champion of education and protector of the Delta.

Tickets are not being sold online this year, but $10 discounted pre-sale tickets can be purchased at participating locations prior to Sunday. On Sunday, tickets can be purchased for $15 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are free.

“The ongoing Italian entertainment throughout the day creates a festive ambiance for all festival-goers to enjoy,” Sass said.

If you go

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 12

Where: Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, 413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi

Admission: $10 pre-sale general admission at the locations below. $15 at the gate; children 12 and younger are free.

Stockton

  • Gian's Deli, 2112 Pacific Ave.
  • SASS! Public Relations, 628 Lincoln Center
  • Genova Bakery, 749 N. Sierra Nevada St.
  • The Fruit Bowl, 8767 E. Waterloo Road

Lodi

  • Pietro's Trattoria, 317 E. Kettleman Lane
  • Lodi Grape Festival Ground, 413 E. Lockeford St.

Linden

  • Rinaldi's Market, 4625 Duncan Road

Information:http://festa-italiana.com/

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

