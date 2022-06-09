ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Officer-involved shooting on West 53rd Street leaves one man dead, Iowa DCI investigating

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, the shooting occurred right before 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

oIt happened at the Casey’s Convenience Store located at 1691 West 53rd Street.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious individual possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the business.

The responding officer arrived made contact with the individual.

A wanted check determined that the subject had outstanding warrants.

During the course of the interaction, a physical confrontation ensued leading to shots being exchanged between the subject and the uniformed officer.

The unidentified suspect suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave and an outside agency will investigate this incident.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation will conduct a joint investigation.

No further information is available at this time, police said.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

