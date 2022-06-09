Death of 14-month-old boy in Natomas Park under investigation by Sacramento coroner

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 14-month-old boy Wednesday evening following a medical emergency at a Natomas Park home, authorities said.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel and officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded about 8:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1800 block of Club Center Drive, Police Department spokesman Officer Chad Lewis said.

Lewis said Fire Department personnel located a toddler at the residence “who was experiencing a medical emergency.” The nature of the medical emergency was not specified.

“The baby was later pronounced deceased,” Lewis said.

The child has been identified on the coroner’s website as Vincent Valencia Barner, born March 2021.

Lewis said the coroner’s office has taken over as the lead agency in the death investigation.

“We are investigating this death,” Coroner Kim Gin confirmed in an emailed response.

Gin said she had no further details available as of Thursday.