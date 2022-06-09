ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fire marshal: Fall River fire likely caused by electrical event

By Josh Faiola
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXTTL_0g5sEimr00

FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) — A fire that ripped through a Fall River home and sent seven people to the hospital was deemed accidental by the state fire marshal.

The multi-family home on Alden Street caught fire on the night of June 5 . An investigation conducted by state and city officials determined the fire started in the first-floor dining room and spread from there.

While the exact cause of the fire is officially “undetermined,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said it was most likely electrical in nature since investigators found a large number of extension cords, power strips, adapters and a space heater in the area.

“Overloaded extension cords and power strips are a common cause of electrical fires,” Fall River Fire Chief Roger St. Martin said.

“It’s important to remember that these items are intended for temporary use, not as permanent solutions, so consult a licensed electrician if you need additional wall outlets,” he continued. “Never string extension cords together, and keep electrical cords out from under rugs and away from doors or furniture that might pinch them.”

Ostroskey said electrical fires claimed 10 lives in Massachusetts last year. He urged people to make sure they have working fire alarms on every floor, which should be tested monthly and have the batteries replaced twice a year.

An elderly woman who was pulled from the burning home by two bystanders was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, officials said, while three other occupants and three firefighters were transported with less serious injuries. At least one other person was treated at the scene.

The building inspector estimated it will cost around $500,000 to repair the home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Water Rescue Reportedly Underway In Boston (DEVELOPING)

Crews were reportedly on the scene of a water rescue after a car was said to have driven into the water in the Boston area, sources say. The incident was first reported in the area of 60 Rowes Warf in Boston after 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13, according to a Tweet from Fire News Alerts. However, the location was shortly changed to 406 Atlantic Avenue.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Fall River, MA
Fall River, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
ABC6.com

Boy rescued from water at Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a boy was rescue from the water in Lincoln. The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Woods. ABC 6 crews at the scene were able to see a person being taken away in an ambulance. State...
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Tiverton Fire Department mourns loss of retired captain

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Tiverton Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired Capt. Joe Policica. The department said in a Facebook post that Plocica died unexpectedly, but was surrounded by family and friends. “This is a difficult time for Capt. Plocica’s family as well as the fire...
TIVERTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#River Fire#Accident
ABC6.com

Car crashes off road in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Crews responded to the scene of a crash in Tiverton late on Saturday night. The Tiverton Fire Department said that the car drove off of Main Road and ended up 10 feet down an embankement. No one was injured in the crash, but mutual aid...
TIVERTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capecod.com

Cape rousted by noisy early morning storms-3,000 Eversource customers with out power

BOURNE – Noisy thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod early Monday morning. Bourne firefighters were called to Shore Road sometime before 6 AM for a lightning strike which caused a shed fire. Eversource is reporting about 2,500 customers in Bourne and another 500 in Falmouth are without power due to the lightning. Yarmouth Fire responded to Eileen Road for a lightning strike. Smoke was reported in a residence but no apparent fire. 66 utility customers in Chatham were also without power due to lightning. Line crews were working to restore service. 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rain fell in a very short time. 167 power company customers also lost power in Yarmouth due to a lightning strike.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Why are there a bunch of dead fish down by the Fall River waterfront? Here is why

Many have been wondering why there are a bunch of dead fish down by the Fall River waterfront and it is a good question. The Fall River waterfront is one of, if not the most favorite spot for both locals and out-of-towners to spend warm sunny days. With a boardwalk and many sites to see, who can blame them. The last few days, however, the waterfront has had many, some say over one hundred, dead fish that have created an eyesore and a terrible smell.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man attacked by coyote in Swampscott parking lot

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A local man got quite the scare Monday morning after he was attacked by a coyote in a Swampscott parking lot. Officers say the victim was smoking a cigarette outside of his truck on Paradise Road just after 6:00 a.m. He was on his phone and wasn’t paying attention when a coyote snuck up and bit him on the calf, according to police.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WPRI 12 News

Body of 6-year-old boy recovered from Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a 6-year-old boy has been recovered, nearly 72-hours after he went missing in the Merrimack River. Massachusetts State Police announced on Sunday that Mas DeChhat had been found on the third day of searching. A kayaker operating in the Pipers Quarry area of the Merrimack River located what […]
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy