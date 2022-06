MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19 case numbers were down over the weekend, and the percentage of tests coming back positive is the lowest in five weeks. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a net change of 3,633 new cases since Friday’s report, or an average of 1,211 cases per day. That’s the lowest cumulative total on a Monday (the DHS hasn’t published updates on weekends for over a year) since May 2. Over the past 7 days, Wisconsin averaged 1,531 new cases per day, the lowest average since May 4.

