More than 90 athletes competed in the Scholastic Action Shooting Program Iowa State Championship match at the Olofson Shooting Range

Polk County, IOWA – According to the state officials, the Scholastic Action Shooting Program combines precision and speed as contestants shoot a series of five different targets in four stages for a timed score.

Athletes compete with rimfire pistol, rimfire rifle, centerfire pistol and pistol caliber carbine.

Sate officials said that squads from Ankeny Action, Baxter Shooting Sports, Carroll Action Shooting Sports, Central Iowa Scholastic Shooters, Dubuque Scholastic Shooting Sports, Iowa Dead Shots, Montezuma SASP, and the Steel Shooters of Traer competed in rimfire pistol, rimfire rifle, centerfire pistol, and pistol caliber carbine disciplines.

Nate Gibson, from the Iowa Dead Shots, won the Men’s High Over All Rimfire Pistol with a time of 31.85 seconds to complete all four stages. Braelyn Kuro, from Dubuque Scholastic Shooting Sports, won the Ladies Rimfire Pistol High Over All with a time of 44.5 seconds.

The Men’s High Over All Rifle competition was won by Brice Jones, from the Iowa Dead Shots, with a time of 26.67 seconds. Sydney Vavroch, from the Steel Shooters of Traer, won the Ladies High Over All for rifle in 34.48 seconds.

The complete results can be found here.

This story will be updated as new information become available.