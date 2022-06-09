ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$5,000 reward being offered in location of Conover wanted murder suspect

By Joey Gill
 4 days ago

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Police Department and the U.S. Marshals need your help in locating murder suspect, Donald Ray Hodges.

Hodges, 48, is wanted for murder in the death of Tinikia Hodges. A $5,000 reward is being offered for Hodges’ safe capture.

Hodges is described as a Black male, 6 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 275 pounds. He is believed to be driving a black 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels and NC license plate number ALL-5945.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hodges, you’re asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1 (888) WANTED-2 or submit a report online by clicking here.

