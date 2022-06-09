$5,000 reward being offered in location of Conover wanted murder suspect
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Police Department and the U.S. Marshals need your help in locating murder suspect, Donald Ray Hodges.
Hodges, 48, is wanted for murder in the death of Tinikia Hodges. A $5,000 reward is being offered for Hodges’ safe capture.
🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE
Hodges is described as a Black male, 6 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 275 pounds. He is believed to be driving a black 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels and NC license plate number ALL-5945.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hodges, you’re asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1 (888) WANTED-2 or submit a report online by clicking here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 1