Blytheville, AR

Arkansas couple charged after stillborn baby found in toilet

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. ( WREG ) – An Arkansas couple faces charges after police say their stillborn baby was found in a toilet after the mother had a miscarriage.

Police have charged 35-year-old Ashley Jones and 38-year-old Albert Wilson with abuse of a corpse after the delivery of their daughter Paradise.

According to the police report, officers responded to a home in Blytheville on Sunday night and discovered the fetus in a toilet, still inside its amniotic sac.

15-year-old in custody after Marion County death

WREG obtained a case file that says Jones, a mother of 6, was six months pregnant and had previously had a miscarriage.

Witnesses told officers the stillborn child was born at 7:30 a.m.

Police said by the time first responders were called, the miscarried baby had been in a toilet filled with water, blood, and possibly sewage for 11 hours.

During the investigation, officers said Wilson, Jones’ partner, denied knowing Jones delivered in the bathroom.

He admitted to being at the home earlier in the day repairing water to the house but wasn’t around when officers arrived.

Jones later told officers Wilson was present when she woke up bleeding and offered to take her to the hospital, but she refused to go and instead sat on the toilet for an hour.

She said she only saw “white” when she got up and then went to take a nap.

Police said witnesses offered to take Jones to the hospital again but she declined. She was eventually taken to the hospital and arrested after her release.

Police said Wilson is on active supervision and listed as someone trying to avoid an arrest.

