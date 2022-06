No rush: Ohio is definitely on the slow slide compared to its neighbors when it comes to setting up its sports betting program. Per Andrew Tobias, if and when Ohio hits a Jan. 1, 2023 legal deadline, among Ohio’s neighbors, only Michigan will have taken more time to launch a betting program after passing a sports betting law. A major factor that’s causing Ohio’s slower launch is the requirement that all betting operators must launch on the same day, a rule that’s meant to help smaller players in the industry.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO