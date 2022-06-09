51-year-old woman suffers non-life threatening injuries in two-vehicle crash at Palo Marsh Rd and Power Plant Rd

Linn County, IOWA – LCSO officials said the two-vehicle crash occurred right after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

It happened at Palo Marsh Rd and Power Plant Rd.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Rescue crews, Palo Fire Department crews and Hiawatha Ambulance responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The responding deputies discovered that the 51-year-old driver, later identified as Julie Alton, 51, was northbound on Palo Marsh Rd and was attempting to turn west on Power Plant Rd when a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Joseph Smith who was also northbound on Palo Marsh Rd attempted to pass in a no passing zone and struck Alton as she was turning.

The 51-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Smith was cited for Passing Where Prohibited and Unsafe Passing.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.