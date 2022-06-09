ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

51-year-old woman suffers non-life threatening injuries in two-vehicle crash at Palo Marsh Rd and Power Plant Rd

Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZUkq_0g5sCqfr00

Linn County, IOWA – LCSO officials said the two-vehicle crash occurred right after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

It happened at Palo Marsh Rd and Power Plant Rd.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Rescue crews, Palo Fire Department crews and Hiawatha Ambulance responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The responding deputies discovered that the 51-year-old driver, later identified as Julie Alton, 51, was northbound on Palo Marsh Rd and was attempting to turn west on Power Plant Rd when a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Joseph Smith who was also northbound on Palo Marsh Rd attempted to pass in a no passing zone and struck Alton as she was turning.

The 51-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Smith was cited for Passing Where Prohibited and Unsafe Passing.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

KCJJ

Johnson County deputies arrest CR man found passed out in a ditch along Highway 1 near Frytown

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Cedar Rapids man they say passed out in a ditch along Highway 1 near Frytown. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a report of a subject stumbling along the highway near a car parked near Affordable Metal Manufacturing between Iowa City and Frytown around 5:30pm. Responding deputies say they found 30-year-old Gannon Christensen of Clifton Street SE asleep in a grassy ditch. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, and provided breath alcohol levels of .241% and .231%.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. Crews began a search and rescue operation but did not locate anyone at that time. On Monday, Crews continued their efforts,...
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Reported semi fire leads to I-80 traffic tie-up near West Branch

A reported semi fire backed up traffic on Interstate 80 near West Branch Friday afternoon. Johnson County deputies and other first responders were sent to westbound I-80 west of the West Branch exit just before 1:15 Monday afternoon. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center web site lists the call as fire-related, and witnesses tell KCJJ they could see a semi on fire as they drove by.
WEST BRANCH, IA
