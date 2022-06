Summertime is typically a busy season for home repairs or improvements in Montana. Some projects are much easier when it's not snowing and -5 degrees outside, like installing new windows or reshingling your house. And nobody really wants to build a new deck or fence in January, right? Yes, professional homebuilders can do just about anything year-round, but we average Joe-types choose to wait until summer.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO