ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Only 21 Percent of Fashion Firms Name Suppliers, Per New Report — Can That Change?

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuu72_0g5sAqkH00

Click here to read the full article.

Too few fashion brands and retailers are naming their suppliers, and the financial — and reputational — consequences are a burden to bear.

A June 2022 report published Thursday titled “Lifting the Rug” from Planet Tracker, a nonprofit financial think tank, outlined fashion ’s business case for supply chain traceability against a number of environmental and human rights malpractices. The nonprofit also recently published a report evaluating the financial risks of business-as-usual in big plastics, especially relevant given incoming legislation.

More from WWD

In Planet Tracker’s analysis of 52 publicly listed retail companies, 19 companies (or 37 percent) published a supplier list, and of those only 11 companies (or 21 percent) had published any suppliers beyond Tier 1. Supply chain traceability approaches from Patagonia (including its “Footprint Chronicles” disclosing its supply chain), LVMH (and its portfolio use of Aura blockchain technology) and more were documented in the report.

Only 11 percent of brands published their raw materials suppliers. The overall brand traceability score was just 19 percent in 2021 (up from 16 percent in 2020). Planet Tracker worked with Segura, a digital supply chain company, to evaluate the financial risks and opportunities inherent in supply chain traceability. Common opportunities to curb impact include reducing air freight, consolidating suppliers and reducing production.

With all industries inclined to change thanks to an increasingly sustainable consumer and motivated lawmakers, Planet Tracker wants to ensure investors are up to speed — detailing definitions, case studies, questions to ask and a number of supply chain technologies.

“Fundamentally, traceability is about capturing data, and transparency is about sharing that data to build trust with stakeholders,” the report noted.

Apparel companies, according to the report, can improve net profit on average by 3 percent to 7 percent, based off of Segura’s retail ROI calculations and Planet Tracker’s 14,000-strong textile data points. By introducing traceability industry-wide, the researchers conclude that the industry could introduce a retail net profit between $3 to $8 billion (atop of an existing $80 billion net profit).

As for funding, Planet Tracker said apparel companies invested less than $200 million in supply chain traceability technology in the last 10 years. This is significantly less compared to the secondhand clothing market, which has seen $3.5 billion of public and private capital raised since 2015. This lack of funding is consistent with a WWD analysis from last year that examined investments made in science-based emissions targets, chemical management and innovative materials, among others.

A common sense call to action closed the report, “There are challenges still and these will remain, but our conclusion is simple — the technology is there, the companies just need to implement it — and this is where pressure from investors is key.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated June 13 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Zalando Buys Control of Highsnobiety

Click here to read the full article. Zalando is looking to go bigger in streetwear and has bought a majority stake in Highsnobiety, the media brand at the crossroads of streetwear and luxury.  Highsnobiety will act as a strategic and creative consultant to the German e-commerce giant, but also “retain its editorial independence, with creative agency work remaining fully autonomous and management structure unchanged,” the firms said. More from WWDAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionThey Are Wearing: Paris Fashion Week Fall 2021The Attico Unveils "Life At Large" Streetwear Capsule “The two companies will join forces to lead the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Steve Rendle’s Pay at VF Tops $15 Million

Click here to read the full article. Steve Rendle, chairman, president and chief executive officer at VF Corp., logged compensation of $15.4 million last year for steering the parent of Supreme, Vans, The North Face and more though a fashion landscape complicated by inflation, war and pandemic.  His total compensation package represented a 2.3 percent decline from the prior year. More from WWDA Complete Look of Burberry x Supreme CollaborationFirst Look at the Supreme/Missoni CollectionFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany As is typical for top CEOs, Rendle’s take was made up mostly of stock and option awards, which together were valued at...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Supply chain exec’s advice: Don’t get sucked in by the day-to-day

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — When you’re trying to transform a company’s operations, you’ve got to let the short-term stuff get fixed by others. That was one of the takeaways from an initiative undertaken in the past two years at General Mills to overhaul its supply chain as part of a broader transformation going on with the food manufacturer.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Dejonge
WWD

Thélios CEO Alessandro Zanardo Maps Out Growth Avenues

MILAN — Thélios is living “in a magic moment,” contended Alessandro Zanardo, chief executive officer of the eyewear company. In his first interview since joining Thélios in February, Zanardo underscored its transformation and “change of scale” that took place last year, as the portfolio grew through the arrival of major brands including Dior, Fendi and Givenchy, “maturing from its initial phase as a start-up.”
BUSINESS
WWD

All the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Tony Awards are back in full swing. Both Broadway and Hollywood’s biggest stars came together Sunday night to recognize and celebrate the biggest achievements in theater and Broadway in the last year. Among those who attended include Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Sam Rockwell, Ruth Negga, Andrew Garfield, Phillipa Soo, Jessica Chastain and Jesse Williams, among others.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Academy Award-winning and Tony-nominated actress Ariana DeBose was tapped to host this year’s ceremony. She...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Influence Matters: Anna Golka-Yepez Talks Her Viral Maximalist Fashion TikTok Videos

Click here to read the full article. Maximalist fashion influencers are a growing niche of content creators on TikTok, and 31-year-old Anna Golka-Yepez is one of the many influencers spearheading the movement to embrace eclectic dressing. The Washington-based influencer joined TikTok last spring to share her maximalist style, but has been documenting her fashion journey since 2014 on her blog, called Here for the Fashion, when she was studying abroad in London and taking a fashion design course.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Golka-Yepez saw...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

This New Fashion Podcast Promises to Tout the ‘Fabulousness’ of Wearing More Vintage

Click here to read the full article. After closing her eponymous vintage store last year amid the pandemic, entrepreneur Charlotte Dallison turned to writing and podcasting. The Melbourne-based vintage style expert is ready to unveil her latest project Tuesday, which is a podcast appropriately titled “Chez Charlotte Vintage.” The first episode is available for preview on Apple, before hitting Spotify and Google Podcasts.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards “In the podcast, I speak with a range of aspirational creatives, with enviable vintage wardrobes, about their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Retail Companies#Common Sense#Think Tank#Wwd Photos#Lvmh
WWD

Hailey Bieber Shows Off New Tiffany & Co. Designs in First Ad Campaign for the Jeweler

Tiffany & Co. has released its latest star-faced ad campaign, this one featuring Hailey Bieber. The model and multihyphenate is featured in new promotional images for Tiffany’s T collection. It is the first Tiffany advertisement to feature Bieber since the model signed as an official brand ambassador in October 2021. Prior, she was seen in social media campaigns and wore Tiffany jewels to high-profile events.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

By the Numbers: The Most Sought-out Beauty Product Dupes in the U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Thanks to social media, more products than ever before are getting their 15 minutes of fame.  In the case of items like the Dyson Airwrap or Kylie Cosmetics’ Candy K Matte Lip Kit, many products have moments in the spotlight years after their initial release, spurred by viral social media content often uploaded organically by consumers. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 With each surge in a product’s popularity, follows an equal rise in demand for comparable, more affordably priced dupes.  “Anytime a product...
MAKEUP
WWD

Outerwear Specialist Add Banks on Menswear, Diversified Offering

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Add is headed to Florence, only it is not hitting the Pitti Uomo fairgrounds, but instead will show its spring 2023 collection through a presentation and cocktail recaption in the city on June 15. The outerwear specialist is hoping to capitalize on the visibility among menswear players offered by the Florentine showcase. To be sure, the category is seen as the fastest-growing and most lucrative avenue for expansion, and for Add, that means plenty of untapped potential.More from WWDA Look Back at Pitti Uomo's 100 Editions of Men's FashionPitti Uomo: The Mecca...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Global Fashion Summit Highlighted Need to Shift Eurocentric View of Sustainability

Click here to read the full article. COPENHAGEN — The warning was writ large on the walls ahead of the Global Fashion Summit: eight years to go. Calling for speed and scale, speakers at the summit, titled “Alliances for a new era,” at the Copenhagen Opera House did not mince words to spell out what the fashion industry needs to do.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection In short: act now in a concerted effort to accelerate change ahead of the 2030 deadline or face the music as already dire consequences to humans, businesses and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

BasicNet Sets Evolution, Expansion Plans for Its Portfolio

Click here to read the full article. TURIN — With their unique heritage, each of the brands in BasicNet’s portfolio has a story to tell and the Turin-based group is succeeding in evolving the labels through a contemporary lens. This evolution will be on display at Pitti Uomo, where Superga will be fronted by model-author Emily Ratajkowski, named the brand’s global ambassador last year, following the likes of Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung. Robe di Kappa will show at the men’s international trade show this season for the first time, as Lorenzo Boglione, vice president of sales at the group, told...
BUSINESS
WWD

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Hudgens is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments this year. On Sunday, the actress-singer wore a strapless, long sheath dress in black fluid jersey by Schiaparelli, designed by its creative director Daniel Roseberry, from the label’s spring 2022 collection for the 2022 Tony Awards.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion She was styled by Jason Bolden, who also works with Cynthia Erivo, Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union. Hudgens was one of the many stars tapped as presenters...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Marni’s New Milan Flagship Is a Creative Hub for Artists

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Marni unveiled a striking flagship on Via Montenapoleone during Salone del Mobile, reflecting creative director Francesco Risso’s unique vision and aesthetics and standing out on Milan’s tony shopping luxury street. With this new store concept, Risso expressed his wish to further emphasize the location as a creative hub and the brand’s links to art. On the occasion of the furniture and design event, the three-level flagship hosted the site-specific installation by contemporary artist Shoplifter, who represented Iceland at the Venice Biennale in 2019. Standing on the second floor, the installation — only the...
DESIGN
WWD

Jessica Chastain Wears Custom Gucci at the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Chastain wore custom Gucci at the 2022 Tony Awards, continuing her relationship with the brand. The Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet Sunday night at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall wearing a custom gown from the design house. Chastain’s light pink duchesse satin gown featured a corseted, off-the-shoulder style and a draped skirt. She paired the dress with Gucci High Jewelry earrings in white gold with pink sapphires and diamonds from the house’s Hortus Deliciarum Collection.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Starting a Career as a Fashion Stylist

Click here to read the full article. One of the lasting changes that emerged during the pandemic is a prioritization of self. First tagged “The Great Resignation” by media pundits, the trend spotlighted people who broke away from traditional career paths and nine-to-fives to pursue their dreams and make them a reality. As this career trend continues, people in the fashion apparel, retail and beauty space are pursuing a variety of dream careers. They are launching direct-to-consumer brands, designing collections and finding success as independent designers and stylists.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

LVMH Luxury Ventures Invests in Lab-grown Diamond Maker Lusix

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has taken a minority stake in Lusix, a producer of lab-grown diamonds, the Israeli firm said. The French luxury conglomerate’s investment arm LVMH Luxury Ventures was one of several participants in a $90 million investment round, alongside Israeli’s Ragnar Crossover Fund and investment house More, Lusix said in a statement.More from WWDDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural HabitLVMH Celebrates its Environmental Division's 25th Anniversary In a bid to reduce emissions, the company uses solar power to grow its gem-quality diamonds, which it has trademarked as...
BUSINESS
WWD

Designers Discuss the Threatened State of LGBTQ Rights in America

Click here to read the full article. There may be no industry in the world that touches more of the world’s diverse population than fashion. And that means there may be no industry in the world better equipped — or, at the very least, more reasonably expected — to use its presence for a purpose. When it comes to issues unrelated to the latest trends or dropping just the right names, fashion can seem split on whether to speak or stay mum. But when it comes to social impact and equality, consumers are prioritizing brands that prioritize more than their bottom...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Bankruptcy Chatter Continues to Plague Revlon

Click here to read the full article. Revlon Inc. could be heading to the bankruptcy courts. Multiple reports are swirling that the struggling beauty company, whose brands include namesake Revlon, Elizabeth Arden and Almay, is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as early as next week, although nothing is final at this stage.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 One source told WWD: “It was just a matter of time in the absence of an agreement to restructure the debt.” Market chatter of a looming bankruptcy filing sent Revlon’s stock tumbling...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy