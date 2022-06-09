ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CMG President Dan York accepts the NAB Service to America award

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRhLa_0g5sAJ3e00

Our parent company, Cox Media Group, was recognized for the “Gets Real” franchise in markets across the country, including right here in western Washington.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards honor community service philanthropy and the impact of local radio and television stations across the country.

Our western Washington “Gets Real” stories have highlighted KIRO 7′s commitment to having difficult conversations about important issues.

It’s our mission to celebrate our differences and create understanding.

Check out our latest “Gets Real” stories, including this month’s focus on all things pride.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jan 6 hearing timings today and what to watch for

The third public hearing of the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 is set for Wednesday morning, following an explosive opening primetime event hosted by the panel on Thursday and an enthralling second instalment on Monday morning.With more than 20 million people watching the committee’s first presentation, the audience size is expected to drop for the subsequent midweek hearings, mainly due to their early start time of 10am ET. But the revelations heard so far about the efforts of ex-US president Donald Trump’s allies to overturn the 2020 election are expected...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

A month after Buffalo: Is white America ashamed — or has it already forgotten?

On May 14, an avowed white supremacist killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo. If that evil act has not precisely been forgotten, it has been all but washed away by the onrushing torrent of the news cycle. For Black people, Buffalo offered one more example of existential terror, one more illustration that Black people in America cannot safely do the most mundane things without facing the danger of racist violence.
BUFFALO, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
113K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy