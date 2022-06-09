ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Public Library Welcomes in Summer with Storytime on the Road

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article was submitted by Betty Schwede, the Youth Services Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. Summer is here! School is out and routines are changing. And, not surprisingly, program schedules are changing at Manitowoc Public Library, also!. This summer—as was the case during the non-summer part of...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library to Welcome Oneida Nation Museum Next Week

The following article was submitted by Kirsten Smith, a Youth Services Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. Don’t miss this special program at Manitowoc Public Library!. After many false starts, Summer has finally made its return to the Lakeshore and with it arrives Manitowoc Public Library’s Summer Reading Program....
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Lester Public Library Receives Donation from Two Rivers Resident

The following article was submitted by the Lester Public Library. If you’ve visited the library lately, you might have noticed a recent influx of art books, from children’s picture books to “how-to” painting guides to a biography of 17th century female Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi. All were purchased with funds from a memorial endowment created by Grace Koprowski Meyer.
TWO RIVERS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Entertainment
Manitowoc, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
seehafernews.com

Sen. Jacque Featured in National Get Outdoors Day Celebration

This past Saturday was National Get Outdoors Day, and an area Senator was a featured part of the online portion of the celebration. Sen. Andre Jacque and his family are pictured at Voyageur Park in De Pere across social media platforms of the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators (NCEL) to promote National Get Outdoors Day.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Branch of NAMI Ready to Host Their Golf Outing This Weekend

‘Tis the season for golf outing fundraisers. There is an outing this Saturday at Autumn Ridge Golf Course just outside of Valders. The Manitowoc Branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is raising money to help with their fight against suicide and mental health struggles. The clubs will begin...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Electric Parade Lights Up Brillion

After a two-year interruption during the coronavirus pandemic, the Brillion Optimist Club’s annual Electric Parade lit up the sky Friday. Floats and bands passed in front of the crowds down Main Street shortly after sunset. All were covered in lights and prizes were offered for the most creative approaches.
BRILLION, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storytime#On The Road#Lincoln Park Zoo
seehafernews.com

Felician Village and Shoreline Credit Union to Host Classic Car Show

Felician Village and Shoreline Hometown Credit Union will be hosting a classic car show later this month. The show will be held at The Gardens at Felician Village, located at 1700 South 18th Street in Manitowoc from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday June 23rd. There will of course be...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Pro-Gun Reform Advocates March in Green Bay

A group of people in Green Bay made their voices heard over the weekend. The group of around 50 people marched in downtown Green Bay as they spoke about the need for gun reform. The topic has once again been brought to the forefront of the nation’s mind following the...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Missing Green Bay Girls Located Safe

The search for two Green Bay girls ended with them being reunited with their parents. The Green Bay Police Department reported the girls missing on Saturday, noting they were last seen in the area of St. George and Harvey Streets. Both girls were also noted as being non-verbal, making the...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Golf Ball-Sized Hail Does Damage In Oconomowoc

People living in Oconomowoc spent the weekend cleaning up and assessing the damage after tons of hail was dumped on the city during a storm. Witnesses say some of the hail was golf ball-sized. Vehicles parked outside suffered dents and broken glass. The hail also destroyed some gardens and flowers...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Discusses ATV-UTV Use within The City Limits

The Two Rivers City Council held extensive talks this week on current ordinance prohibiting on using All Terrain and Utility Terrain vehicles on city streets. City Manager Greg Buckley says discussion have occurred over the last several years, but says nothing has changed. “Previous actions have been to leave in effect the prohibition on ATV’s and UTV’s. The Police Chief and myself have recommended against changing the ordinance.”
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Shed Catches Fire in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima

Flames were bursting through the roof of a barn in rural Sheboygan County over the weekend. The County Emergency Communications Center was informed of the blaze at around 8:30 Saturday evening, and crews arrived to find the 20 by 30-foot structure on Horace Mann Road completely engulfed. No animals or...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Utah & Virginia Runners Win HFM Marathon Sunday

Almost ideal running conditions greeted runners Sunday morning for the 10th Holy Family Memorial Maritime Marathon in front of the UW Green Bay Manitowoc campus. The male winner was Steve Kindred of Kaysville, Utah in a time of 2:48:48.2 seconds. Nicole Terry of Arlington, Virginia was the top female finisher...
KAYSVILLE, UT
seehafernews.com

Bandits Win Home Opener Friday

In local amateur baseball, the Manitowoc Bandits got off to a slow start but bounced back big-time to win their home opener 9-3 over the Branch Blaze on Friday night. Some sloppy defense allowed the visiting Blaze to score all 3 of their runs in the first inning, before manager Chris Cisler’s team tallied a run in the bottom of the first.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Man Sentenced To 10+ Years In Prison For Robbing Bank

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for a Wauwatosa bank. Witnesses say Christopher Crittendon was holding a gun in his hand six years ago when he jumped over a counter inside the North Shore Bank and held that gun to a teller’s head.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan County SaberCats Dominate Chicago Chaos

On a drizzly day in Howards Grove, the Sheboygan County SaberCats had little trouble with the visiting Chicago Chaos. The Cats beat the Chaos 43-6 at Lakeland University. The defense started strong with a three and out, which the offense followed with a 36-yard pass from Tyler Manning to Ashon Anderson.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Looking into a Major Fight Caught on Camera

There was a major fight caught on camera over the weekend, and the Green Bay Police Department is investigating. The fight happened in the 1200 block of East Mason Street Sunday morning, and officers were called to the scene at around 3:00 a.m. A video of the fight has surfaced,...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Raheim S. Flanagan, 49, Manitowoc, aggravated battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on 7/22/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1- Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Spend twelve (12) months in jail, under the Huber Law, to commence today; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC ; 9) Perform 100 hours of community service work; 10) Pay restitution of $40,000.00 to Crime Victim Compensation Fund. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for one (1) year. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant has 11 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy