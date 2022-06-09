ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City man charged after police seize drugs

By Karl Wehmhoener
 4 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Cole County prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City man after police executed a search warrant Wednesday morning and seize marijuana, heroin, guns and a large amount of money.

Wilson Coleman is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Police served the search warrant on the 700 block of Jackson Street after stopping Wilson when he left the residence.

Investigators report that Coleman dropped a brush that was a concealment device and police found 4.5 grams of marijuana and .5 grams of heroin according to the probable cause statement.

During a search of the residence, police report finding 8.5 grams of heroin, 266 grams of marijuana, 9.5 grams of an unknown white powder, two guns, a large amount of money and packaging materials consistent with drug distribution according to court documents.

Coleman is being held without bond in the Cole County Jail.

Coleman does not have a defense attorney according to online court records.

Columbia, MO
