Brooklyn homeowners will get to keep a cool $150 in their pocket under the terms of a property tax rebate included in the new city budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The $101 billion municipal budget deal — which Mayor Eric Adams and City Council lawmakers announced at a press conference on Friday, and which the Council is expected to approve Monday evening — sets aside $90 million to provide a property tax rebate for about 600,000 eligible New Yorkers, according to the mayor’s office.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO