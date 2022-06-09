Grand Rapids police officer being charged in Lyoya shooting death

Melissa Lee Schultz, Age 47, of Eaton Rapids, MI and formerly of Coldwater, MI, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Melissa was born on March 2, 1975, to David and Terri (Perry) Woodman in Coldwater. She was a 1993 graduate of Coldwater High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Siena Heights University. Melissa worked as a respiratory therapist for Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson and most recently worked for Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants in Lansing. Melissa loved life and enjoyed having fun experiences; she was a music and hockey enthusiast and attended several festivals, concerts and games. She also enjoyed a great cup of coffee, eating out, watching anime, playing video games and playing with her dogs, JoJo and Mildred. Above all Melissa was a dedicated mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend who will missed by all who cherish her memory.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO