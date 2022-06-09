ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids police officer being charged in Lyoya shooting death

By Ken Delaney
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Christopher Schurr has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Brian D. Harris

Brian Donald Harris was born on October 15, 1963, in Lansing, Michigan to Ivy Jane (Proctor) Harris and Michael W. Harris. He was baptized on November 29, 1963 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Coldwater. At 3 months old, he moved with his parents to Hemet, California, to the dismay of his Michigan Grandparents.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Over 1,300 customers lose power in Branch County due to thunderstorms

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Thousands in Michigan remain without power this morning, after several waves of thunderstorms and strong winds roared through the state last night and early this morning. As of early morning, Consumers Energy listed 1,387 customers in Branch County without power. Some of the restoration times...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Summer construction projects ramp up in Coldwater this week

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A series of major road and infrastructure projects are underway for the City of Coldwater. Resealing of a portion of the Upson Plaza parking lot was completed this past Sunday. The work was done on the eastern portion of the lot off Clay Street. A...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Melissa Lee Schultz

Melissa Lee Schultz, Age 47, of Eaton Rapids, MI and formerly of Coldwater, MI, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Melissa was born on March 2, 1975, to David and Terri (Perry) Woodman in Coldwater. She was a 1993 graduate of Coldwater High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Siena Heights University. Melissa worked as a respiratory therapist for Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson and most recently worked for Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants in Lansing. Melissa loved life and enjoyed having fun experiences; she was a music and hockey enthusiast and attended several festivals, concerts and games. She also enjoyed a great cup of coffee, eating out, watching anime, playing video games and playing with her dogs, JoJo and Mildred. Above all Melissa was a dedicated mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend who will missed by all who cherish her memory.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Calhoun County 911 implements new National Weather Service procedure

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — With the possibility of severe weather this week and throughout the upcoming summer months, Calhoun County 911 is alerting it’s residents to some changes relating to SOME severe thunderstorm warnings. In August of 2021, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) added a ‘destructive’...
wtvbam.com

Quincy’s Sawyer finishes 70th in MHSAA Division Three golf finals

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WTVB) – Quincy High School junior Sam Sawyer finished 70th in his division Saturday as Branch County’s lone representative in the 2022 Michigan High School Athletic Association Boys Golf finals. He competed as an individual Friday and Saturday at the Division Three finals which are being...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Consumers Energy preparing for potentially hazardous winds for the rest of Monday as temperatures rise

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging straight-line winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to hit the lower regions of the lower peninsula starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night, with some including heavy rain, hail and winds near 70 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
