NYPD: Man dies after being sucker-punched, robbed

Police say a 16-year-old was shot at the intersection of Holland and Astor avenues in the Bronx on Monday afternoon. The NYPD says the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. They say the victim was shot in the leg and abdomen and then taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Three teens were shot and wounded when a band of party crashers forced their way into a late-night backyard shindig in Brooklyn, cops said Sunday. The victims were partying on Essex St. near Atlantic Ave. in East New York when five men stormed their party about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. One of the interlopers was brandishing a gun, cops said. He shot a 17-year-old boy in the arm and ...
NEW YORK - A 61-year-old man who was sucker-punched in the head and knocked unconscious while walking along a street in Bedford-Stuyvesant died five days later, the NYPD announced Thursday. Victor Vega of Lexington Avenue in Brooklyn was seen on surveillance video walking alongside and talking with two suspects when...
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD school safety agent was charged overnight with breaking into his ex-wife’s home, police said on Friday. Christopher Nicholson, 30, stole his ex-wife’s keys, broke into her home, stole her cellphone and broke it, according to officials. Nicholson was charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal trespassing […]
NEW YORK (PIX 11) — A group of at least five armed robbers has held up more than two dozen people in Manhattan and the Bronx in the span of eight days, police said Friday. In each of the 26 incidents reported since May 26, between one and five assailants hopped out of a car, […]
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in broad daylight on a Bronx street Wednesday morning, police said. According to the NYPD, police received a call shortly before 11:30 a.m. reporting a shooting on Walton Avenue in the Fordham Heights section. When police arrived, they...
GREENLAWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman died after she was hit by a car on Long Island overnight, police said on Thursday. The 33-year-old pedestrian was walking in the vicinity of Park and Hartland avenues when a driver hit her with his car at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. The victim was pronounced dead […]
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A group of people pushed a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 on Saturday, punched him and then robbed him at gunpoint, police said Wednesday. They held a gun to the teen’s head during the robbery, officials said. Video shows people filming on their phones during the […]
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted for attempting to rob an elderly woman in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street earlier this week. Authorities say that at around 1:35 p.m. on June 6, the victim, a 74-year-old woman, was walking near Ocean Avenue and Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay when the suspect approached her and forcibly attempted to take her purse.
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly slashed two teenagers inside a Manhattan McDonald’s on Tuesday morning, police said. Jovani Bowen, 24, allegedly approached a 17-year-old victim inside the Broadway eatery near West 71st Street around 8:15 a.m., police said. “What the f–k are you looking at?” he said, according to the criminal […]
Cops are looking for a man who allegedly accosted a teenage boy on a Brooklyn subway platform last month and groped him before the boy could flee. The NYPD released a photo of the suspect in the assault on Wednesday. He's described as being about 30 years old, around 5'5" and 130 pounds, with a medium build, last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black face mask, black and gray hooded jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.
A man wearing a FedEx shirt shot a 23-year-old man in a Bronx apartment on Wednesday morning, according to police.
The gunman shot the victim once in the chest around 9:30 a.m. at an upscale Bronx apartment building.
Members of a two-family home in Yonkers are reeling after a home invasion Wednesday. Yonkers police say three or more suspects broke into the two-family home on Crestvale Terrace just before 5 a.m. They tell News 12 that one family was targeted, but the suspects also robbed a second family.
