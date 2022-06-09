ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD: Man dies after being sucker-punched, robbed

 4 days ago

NYPD: Man dies after being sucker-punched, robbed

News 12

Police: 16-year-old shot in Bronxdale

Police say a 16-year-old was shot at the intersection of Holland and Astor avenues in the Bronx on Monday afternoon. The NYPD says the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. They say the victim was shot in the leg and abdomen and then taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Three teens shot and wounded at Brooklyn backyard party

Three teens were shot and wounded when a band of party crashers forced their way into a late-night backyard shindig in Brooklyn, cops said Sunday. The victims were partying on Essex St. near Atlantic Ave. in East New York when five men stormed their party about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. One of the interlopers was brandishing a gun, cops said. He shot a 17-year-old boy in the arm and ...
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
61-year-old man sucker punched in Brooklyn dies five days later

NEW YORK - A 61-year-old man who was sucker-punched in the head and knocked unconscious while walking along a street in Bedford-Stuyvesant died five days later, the NYPD announced Thursday. Victor Vega of Lexington Avenue in Brooklyn was seen on surveillance video walking alongside and talking with two suspects when...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD school safety agent charged with breaking into ex-wife’s home: police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD school safety agent was charged overnight with breaking into his ex-wife’s home, police said on Friday. Christopher Nicholson, 30, stole his ex-wife’s keys, broke into her home, stole her cellphone and broke it, according to officials.  Nicholson was charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal trespassing […]
PIX11

Woman fatally struck by car on Long Island, police say

GREENLAWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman died after she was hit by a car on Long Island overnight, police said on Thursday. The 33-year-old pedestrian was walking in the vicinity of Park and Hartland avenues when a driver hit her with his car at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. The victim was pronounced dead […]
Suspect wanted for attempting to rob 74-year-old woman in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted for attempting to rob an elderly woman in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street earlier this week. Authorities say that at around 1:35 p.m. on June 6, the victim, a 74-year-old woman, was walking near Ocean Avenue and Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay when the suspect approached her and forcibly attempted to take her purse.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man allegedly slashes 2 teens inside Upper West Side McDonald’s: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly slashed two teenagers inside a Manhattan McDonald’s on Tuesday morning, police said. Jovani Bowen, 24, allegedly approached a 17-year-old victim inside the Broadway eatery near West 71st Street around 8:15 a.m., police said. “What the f–k are you looking at?” he said, according to the criminal […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

‘How Big?' Teen Boy Accosted, Groped on Subway Platform in Bizarre Encounter

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly accosted a teenage boy on a Brooklyn subway platform last month and groped him before the boy could flee. The NYPD released a photo of the suspect in the assault on Wednesday. He's described as being about 30 years old, around 5'5" and 130 pounds, with a medium build, last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black face mask, black and gray hooded jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

2-family home in Yonkers falls victim to home invasion

Members of a two-family home in Yonkers are reeling after a home invasion Wednesday. Yonkers police say three or more suspects broke into the two-family home on Crestvale Terrace just before 5 a.m. They tell News 12 that one family was targeted, but the suspects also robbed a second family.
YONKERS, NY

