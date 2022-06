June 13, 2022 - Since Monday, June 6th to Sunday, June 12th the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department has responded to 6 calls. Here is a brief rundown of all that transpired. On Monday, June 6th there were 2 calls starting at 2:28pm with a traffic accident at the intersection of FM 139 and Hwy 7. The Joaquin VFD arrived on the scene to provide traffic control until the wreck could be removed from the roadway. No major injuries were reported. The second call on Monday came in at 3:59pm in regards to an elderly person experiencing severe pain at a residence on CR 3421. JVFD EMRs responded to secure the patient until Allegiance EMS arrived.

JOAQUIN, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO