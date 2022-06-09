ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faces off the Field: Reed Morales, junior infielder, Lake Travis

By Rick Cantu, Austin American-Statesman
Tell me something about the first time you played baseball.

I think I was 11 when I switched to playing select baseball. I remember we played in Dripping Springs that day and I was really excited and really nervous. I don't think I did too well that day. Select baseball is really competitive and it really gave me a good start getting into baseball.

What was your favorite part of this season?

The Westlake series as a whole. We lost our first game to Westlake and I think it was something that was really good for the team. We hadn't lost too many games until then. I remember it was silent on the bus ride home. In our team text chat we came together as a team.

Is there extra pressure to win at Lake Travis because so many other teams have won.

It kind of depends on how you take it as a player. It's expected that we'll go deep in the playoffs and win district. As you grow from Lake Travis from your freshman until your senior year, you get used to it.

For you, what is the toughest thing to do in baseball.

It's nothing physical. It's the mental aspect of the game. Dealing with adversity. Playing at Lake Travis, you have to be a relatively good baseball player to play there. You know you can hit the ball and make plays, but when you don't, you have to understand you made a mistake and learn from it.

If could you have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

I'm going to pick Jesus Christ, Nolan Ryan, my (maternal) grandfather and my mom (Kristi Jones).

Why your grandfather?

I never got to meet him. Knowing something about where I got my roots from could have helped me as a person. I just would have liked to know something about who he was.

Tell me something about you most people don't know.

It would probably be that I try to be a very humble and private person. I don't like for people to know much about me. I don't like to talk about myself. I'm more focused on the people around me.

Do you have any fun plans for the summer?

I'm going to start playing with a new summer team, a Christ-centered organization called GPS Legends. I'm excited about getting to know the guys on the team. I've met some of the players and coaches and they seem like a really good fit for me.

Do you have any baseball superstitions or game-day rituals?

I always sit on the same seat on the bus (going to the games). I always park my truck in the same parking spot (at school). I started this during district play this year. We were undefeated in district until the day we lost to Westlake. That day I sat on a different seat on the bus. That's when I said, OK, I have to start sitting in the same spot every time.

