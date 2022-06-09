ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RI moves closer to banning high-capacity magazines, raising minimum age for gun purchases

By Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jydwu_0g5s81Hm00

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island is on its way to becoming the 11th state, plus the District of Columbia, to place limits on firearm magazines.

Despite yet another protest by yellow T-shirt wearing gun-rights advocates at the State House on Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee approved a three-bill package that would:

Prohibit the sale or possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Raise the age to buy a firearm or ammunition from 18 to 21 .

Prohibit the carrying of loaded rifles and shotguns in public.

Leaders have called a rare Friday session of the full House to vote on the gun package and presumably ship it along to the Senate, where the first votes are scheduled for Tuesday.

If it weren't for the votes cast by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and House Majority Leader Christopher Blazejewski as ex-officio members of the House Judiciary Committee, the proposed ban on high-capacity magazines would have died on a tie vote.

With their participation, the vote for the ban was 10-8.

Those voting for it included committee Chairman Robert Craven, Carol McEntee, Jason Knight, Edith Ajello, Jose Batista, Justine Caldwell, Leonella Felix, John Lombardi, Shekarchi and Blazejewski, all Democrats.

The nay votes came from Democrats David Bennett, Julie Casimiro, Arthur Corvese, Thomas Noret and Camille Vella-Wilkinson, joining Republicans David Place, Sherry Roberts and Blake Filippi, who as the House minority leader is also allowed to vote as an ex-officio member of every committee.

The other two bills cleared the committee with 14-4 votes of approval – with virtually no debate, only a handful of questions about any of the bills.

As a side note, the vote on the high-capacity magazine ban marked the first time the House speaker and majority leader took part in a committee vote this year. On the rare occasions they did so last year, it was also to help pass gun bills, and more specifically the gun ban on school grounds and prohibition on straw purchases.

While the clerk took the roll call, protesters could be heard shouting just outside door of the hearing room where the judiciary committee was meeting.

One of the protesters, Jordan Hunter, 28, of West Warwick, came to the State House with his 5-year-old daughter, Riley. He wore an American flag like a cape, and she carried a hand-held flag.

He told a reporter he owns a 12-gauge shotgun and, at the start of the pandemic, he acquired an AR-15.

"I came here to support her future and her freedom," he said of his daughter. "It says right in the Constitution: Shall not be infringed."

He wasn’t happy with Thursday’s votes on the gun package, including the move to raise to legal age to buy a firearm to 21.

“I don’t agree with it,” he said. “You can fight a war for your country. You can play the lottery. But you can’t have something to defend yourself.”

In March, Washington became the 10th state to restrict magazine capacity in some way, along with California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Vermont.

A lawsuit backed by a California-based pro-gun group was filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma last week in an attempt to prevent Washington’s impending ban from taking effect July 1.

Gun laws: These states didn't wait for Congress to make a change

High-capacity magazines

Unlike the proposed Rhode Island law, the Washington measure does not ban the possession of high-capacity magazines but outlaws the import or sale of any magazine that holds more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The Sacramento-based Firearms Policy Coalition lists itself as a plaintiff, along with a Washington gun owner, a gun shop owner and the Washington state-based Second Amendment Foundation, according to the Seattle Times.

“This is another important case in our … strategic litigation program that seeks to restore the right to keep and bear arms for all peaceable people,” coalition president Brandon Combs said in a news release.

Lawsuit filed after Uvalde shooting

The lawsuit was filed less than two weeks after 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. It states that the new law impinges on Washington residents’ rights to defend themselves.

The lawsuit also argues that the term “large capacity” mislabels what are actually “standard-capacity” magazines for many semiautomatic handguns and rifles. It also alleges that limiting the ammunition capacity of such weapons violates gun owners’ Second and 14th Amendment rights.

The Texas massacre and another mass shooting that killed 10 people last month in Buffalo, New York, prompted President Joe Biden and others to call for bans on some semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Rhode Island's legislative leaders opted against including a ban on so-called assault weapons in the package headed for votes.

Reports from Mark Reynolds

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI moves closer to banning high-capacity magazines, raising minimum age for gun purchases

Comments / 14

Related
ecori.org

Rhode Island Senate Votes to Harm Communities of Color

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Senate passed S2788 Sub A, which would exempt “advanced recycling” from the state’s solid waste laws and regulations. The legislation limits advanced recycling facilities to within a mile radius of a state facility, and includes the Central Landfill in Johnston and the Port of Providence as possible locations.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

RI House Lawmakers Pass Gun Measures- Heads To Senate

The Rhode Island House has moved quickly and taken action to pass three-gun bills. All three measures will move onto the Senate where leaders say they will be debated Tuesday. The three-bill package includes a ban on large capacity gun magazines, those that would be able to hold more than ten rounds. Another would raise the age to buy either a gun or ammo to 21. A third would make it illegal to carry a loaded rifle or shotgun in public. There is one exception included and that will be for hunters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Providence, RI
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
rinewstoday.com

Pushing Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust up the Hill – Herb Weiss

Larson Pushes to Get Social Security Reform Proposal for House Vote. The House Ways and Means Committee is preparing for a full mark-up on H.R. 5723, Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, authored by Committee Chairman John B. Larson (D-CT) this summer. Last week Larson held a press conference calling for passage of the legislative proposal.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Gas Prices Nowhere But Up

Rhode Island gas prices are at a new milestone in a record-setting year. The latest report from Triple A finds gas nationally at $5.01 a gallon. In Rhode Island the average price is $5.02. In Kent County, the average price is at $4.99 a gallon. Washington County $5.05 a gallon.
KENT COUNTY, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Filippi
whdh.com

R.I. man aims to break burpee world record

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is aiming to break his third world record next month, hoping to top 11,000 burpees in 24 hours– all for a good cause. Joe Reverdes is attempting the feat in honor of his friend’s mother, who passed away from breast cancer.
WORKOUTS
westobserver.com

New report: R.I. coach’s conduct was ‘inappropriate, improper, and not acceptable’

There was a lack of training and oversight for coaches about boundaries and warning signs, a lack of communication between school officials and police when former athletes at last spoke up, and an impulse to contain the scandal and protect the school’s reputation when the complaints were finally taken seriously last year, the report found.
SPORTS
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: RI’s 1st new compassion center in 8 years, Sweetspot, will deliver statewide

First new center to open in more than 8 years will offer statewide delivery. For the first time in more than eight years, Rhode Island is getting a new medical cannabis compassion center. Plant Based Compassionate Care, doing business as Sweetspot Dispensary, is opening its facility at 91 Pershing Avenue in South Kingstown. Sweetspot was one of the winners in last year’s lottery to bring new compassion centers to the state. Since then, the company has been working closely with the RI Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) and the town of South Kingstown to secure all necessary licensing and approvals.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Law#The State House#Senate#Democrats#Republicans
GoLocalProv

White-Washing Hate Messaging in Rhode Island: Guest MINDSETTER™ Niedel

On June 2, Ponaganset High School, which services students from Foster/Glocester as well as students from around the area who are enrolled in their STEM and ARTS programs, were subjected to a racist, anti-LGBTQI incident. Several students went to school displaying Confederate flags. Along with the flags, there were other...
GLOCESTER, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Islanders celebrate summer events Gaspee Days, PVDFest

(WJAR) — It's a busy weekend in Rhode Island. Summer events are happening across the state including Gaspee Days in Warwick, along with PVDFest and Rhode Island Day of Portugal in Providence. Dozens paraded down Narragansett Parkway for the 57th annual Gaspee Days Parade on Saturday, celebrating Rhode Island’s...
WPRI 12 News

RI car tax set to be eliminated one year early

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Goodbye, car tax. State leaders announced Thursday they plan to eliminate the much-derided Rhode Island motor vehicle excise tax this year, one year ahead of schedule. The tax was already being phased out under a law that passed five years ago, with the state reimbursing cities and towns for the lost […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
WPRI

Small Quake in RI Saturday Evening, Fourth in a Month

PORSTMOUTH, R.I. – (WPRI) For the fourth time in a month, parts of Rhode Island were shaken by an earthquake. At around 8:52 PM EDT, the Magnitude 1.6 quake hit near Portsmouth. While certainly not strong, the tremor was felt in Bristol, Barrington and East Providence, according to reports...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Rhode Island man killed in single-car Foxboro crash

FOXBORO – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a Rhode Island man early Sunday morning.It happened around 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Foxboro.Police said the driver, a 24-year-old from North Providence, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.The left and middle lanes of the road were closed for about three hours as police investigated.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy